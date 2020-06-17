Sterling recovers from two-week lows, Brexit talks, jobless data support





Britain's jobless rate unexpectedly held at 3.9per cent over the three months to April as firms turned to the government's job retention scheme to keep employees on their books during a record slump in economic output because of the coronavirus lockdown.

The dollar weakened as the U.S. Federal Reserve said it planed to start on Tuesday its previously announced corporate bond-buying scheme and it launched its Main Street Lending Program for businesses.

This year, the pound has lost almost 5per cent against the dollar, but recovered 0.3per cent on Tuesday, touching $1.2645. Against the euro, the pound was up 0.2per cent at 89.63 pence.

Steen Jakobsen, Chief Economist at Saxo Bank said "positive comments" from Britain and the European Union following Brexit talks gave sterling a boost.

"UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson and EU leaders suggest a more amicable situation than other recent comments," Jakobsen said in a note to clients.

Leaders from Britain and the European Union agreed on Monday that talks on their future relationship should be stepped up, with Prime Minister Boris Johnson suggesting an agreement could be reached in July. -Reuters















