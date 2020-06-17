Video
Wednesday, 17 June, 2020
Tailor Ali now a millionaire

Published : Wednesday, 17 June, 2020 at 12:00 AM
Business Correspondent

Wazed Ali, a tailor from Gazipur, became a millionaire just after he had purchased a Walton refrigerator under the ongoing offer titled 'I will be millionaire once again' of the local brand's nationwide 'Digital Campaign Season-7.'
On June 10, Ali purchased a 218 liter refrigerator worth Tk.27,300 from Hazi Electronics, one of the distributor showrooms of Walton. Just after the purchase, his name, mobile phone number and product's details were registered in a server of Walton.
After a while, he received a SMS in his registered mobile phone number from Walton with the notification of awarded Tk 10 lakh cash for purchasing Walton brand refrigerator following the ongoing offer titled 'I will be millionaire once again' under the local brand's nationwide 'Digital Campaign Season-7.'
As per the the campaign's Season-7, a customer is likely to get Tk 1 million (10 lakh) through purchasing any model of fridge, washing machine or microwave oven from Walton plaza, distributor outlet and E-Plaza across the country.
In addition, customers will get sure cash vouchers worth of maximum Tk 1 lakh.  during the period of June 8 to June 30. Customers will enjoy the benefits from June 8 to 30, 2020.
Ali, hailed from Jaldhaka of Nilphamari, is now living in Kaliakair of Gazipur with his two kids and readymade garments (RMG) worker wife. At the age of six, he lost his right eye in an incident.


