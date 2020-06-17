

Uber launches package delivery service ‘Uber Connect’ in Dhaka

"Residents will be able to send and receive parcels from each other and also order items from shops within city limits, while staying within the safety of their homes," said a press release.

All packages should be transportable on a two wheeler vehicle, be under 5kg in weight, securely sealed and not include prohibited items such as alcohol, recreational drugs, or dangerous and illegal items.

The new delivery service can only be used for transporting goods and not ferrying passengers. Similar to on-demand trips, customers will be able to continue monitoring the trip's progress prior to pickup, en route, and at the drop off.

Customers can also share the delivery status with the recipient of the package.

Ratul Ghosh, Head of Bangladesh and East India, Uber, said, "We're thrilled to be launching Uber Connect which will help users send and receive essential items to their friends and family or order items from shops during this crisis, without having to step out of their homes."

Leveraging its global experience, technology expertise and network of drivers, Uber is committed to supporting authorities in containing the spread of COVID-19 by enabling users to move what matters without leaving their home, he added.

All driver partners have been given virtual training to maintain strict health and hygiene standards and to avoid direct contact with customers during delivery. -UNB

















