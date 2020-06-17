Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 17 June, 2020, 2:38 AM
latest
Home Business

International Business Forum of Bangladesh hails the budget

Published : Wednesday, 17 June, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 23
Business Correspondent

There is no substitute for a versatile, implementable and directionally expanding budget.
In this context, the forum has hailed the budget for Tk 5,68000 crore to attain 8.2 per cent growth with inflation at 5.4 per cent.
International Business Forum Of Bangladesh (IBFB) organized an online press conference on the budget on Tuesday. Humayun Rashid, President of IBFB and Managing Director of Energypac Power Generation Ltd. presided over the event.
Other IBFB functionaries were also present.  They said that the finance minister    repeatedly referred to Corona epidemic shows how seriously he look forward to fight the pandemic and recover the economy.
He said it is good that the budget emphasis to secure development of ICT sector, skilled manpower and creation of well managed water resources is not consistent with utilization and tackling the uncertainties.
The Corona's fears, shocks and changes were not reflected in the revenue and expenditure allocation in the budget. The size of the budget, the allocation in the budget and targets set for collection of taxes appear not consistent, IBFB said.










« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
US expected to report record rise in monthly retail sales
Emirates resumes flights to Bahrain
Qatar Airways to slash foreign pilots’ pay
Bank of Japan boosts aid for coronavirus-hit firms
IBBL Rangpur Zone holds special business development confce
Walmart partners with Shopify to expand e-commerce ‘marketplace’
WhatsApp launches first digital payments option
More than 600,000 lose work in UK as Covid hits jobs market


Latest News
Khulna physician killed in scuffle with patient’s relative
Gono Forum MP Mokabbir tests Covid-19 positive
20 Indian soldiers killed at Ladakh border; 43 Chinese casualties: ANI
20 Indian troops killed in China clash
Amazon faces challenge from Walmart, Shopify
Appleton re-examines use of city logo
Man Utd star Rashford uses platform for greater good
Premier League CEO backs 'Black Lives Matter' on team shirts
Trump says he will sign police reform executive order on Tuesday
UK COVID-19 vaccine to begin human trials this week
Most Read News
Life-saving coronavirus drug Dexamethasone available in Bangladesh
Bangladesh: Highest 53 deaths recorded in single day
Sectarian riots and Sushant Singh Rajput: An Obituary
Proper implementation is key to overcome challenges of budget
Ex-director of Suhrawardy Hospital dies of coronavirus
Life-saving coronavirus drug has been found
New Zealand's 1st COVID-19 cases in 24 days came from UK
Banking transaction till 2pm, branches at red zone to remain closed
Urgent support needed for laid off RMG workers
353 Bangaldeshis in KSA die of coronavirus
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, 01552319639, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft