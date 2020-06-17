International Business Forum of Bangladesh hails the budget





In this context, the forum has hailed the budget for Tk 5,68000 crore to attain 8.2 per cent growth with inflation at 5.4 per cent.

International Business Forum Of Bangladesh (IBFB) organized an online press conference on the budget on Tuesday. Humayun Rashid, President of IBFB and Managing Director of Energypac Power Generation Ltd. presided over the event.

Other IBFB functionaries were also present. They said that the finance minister repeatedly referred to Corona epidemic shows how seriously he look forward to fight the pandemic and recover the economy.

He said it is good that the budget emphasis to secure development of ICT sector, skilled manpower and creation of well managed water resources is not consistent with utilization and tackling the uncertainties.

The Corona's fears, shocks and changes were not reflected in the revenue and expenditure allocation in the budget. The size of the budget, the allocation in the budget and targets set for collection of taxes appear not consistent, IBFB said.

















There is no substitute for a versatile, implementable and directionally expanding budget.In this context, the forum has hailed the budget for Tk 5,68000 crore to attain 8.2 per cent growth with inflation at 5.4 per cent.International Business Forum Of Bangladesh (IBFB) organized an online press conference on the budget on Tuesday. Humayun Rashid, President of IBFB and Managing Director of Energypac Power Generation Ltd. presided over the event.Other IBFB functionaries were also present. They said that the finance minister repeatedly referred to Corona epidemic shows how seriously he look forward to fight the pandemic and recover the economy.He said it is good that the budget emphasis to secure development of ICT sector, skilled manpower and creation of well managed water resources is not consistent with utilization and tackling the uncertainties.The Corona's fears, shocks and changes were not reflected in the revenue and expenditure allocation in the budget. The size of the budget, the allocation in the budget and targets set for collection of taxes appear not consistent, IBFB said.