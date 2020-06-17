Online mango trading gains momentum in Rajshahi





It has gained popularity to reach mangoes to the doorsteps of buyers. Many of the young entrepreneurs in the region have started selling mango through online after the best uses of facebook and WhatsApp like various social media.

With this, employment scopes for many people have been created in one hand and mango growers are getting fair prices on the other. Apart from this, consumers are getting formalin-free and fresh mango timely according to their demands.

Hundreds of young men have got involved in online mango business in Rajshahi, Naogaon and Chapainawabgonj districts at the moment.

After getting online orders, they are plucking mango from the orchards-- packaging on the spot and finally sending those to the clients through courier services.

Sudhendra Nath Roy, additional director of the Department of Agriculture Extension, said there are more than 2.60 lakh mango growers and orchard owners in the region and around 1.30 lakh people are engaged in various activities related to mango harvesting, segregating, packaging, transporting and marketing.

He added that the DAE has set a target of harvesting around ten lakh tonnes of mangoes from 80,360 hectares of land in the region this season while last year's production was 8,31,940 tonnes from 72,909 hectares of land. Rashedul Islam, a former student of the Department of Mass Communication and Journalism in Rajshahi University, has already sold around six tonnes of mangoes in different parts of the country through his Facebook page 'Mango Shop'.

He has a target of selling around 150 tonnes of mangoes this season. He has 12 people in the field level and 30 people for collecting and packaging mangoes in different areas. Farmers have started getting a fair price for the fruits to some extent with introduction of online mango supply.

Siam Rezwan, former news presenter of a private television channel, has stated that online mango business in Rajshahi this season and has already sold over 50 mounds of mango to various destinations including the capital Dhaka. -BSS

















