Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 17 June, 2020, 2:38 AM
latest
Home Business

Repo borrowing of banks swells up

Published : Wednesday, 17 June, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 40
Business Correspondent

As per the central bank data, banks borrowing through REPO stood at Tk 2,07,500 crore in January-May period this year which scheduled banks received from Bangladesh Bank (BB) through REPO (repurchase agreement). It showed the repurchase has shot up significantly in recent months.
Against this figure REPO was to the tune of Tk50,390 crore from August through December period last year.
In January-May period, the highest monthly borrowing by the banks was Tk 82,415 crore in March. In August-December last year, the highest monthly borrowing through repo was Tk14,439 crore in September.
To make the REPO easier for banks, the BB during the shutdown period has taken a number of initiatives including reduction of REPO rate interest. In April, it reduced REPO rate to 5.25 per cent from 6 per cent to make fund cheaper for banks.
Sources in the banking sector said bank borrowing increased mainly due to the government's heavy borrowing from the banking sector to meet the budgetary expenditure amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
Although the government's non-development expenditure increased since the outbreak of coronavirus in March this year, the revenue collection in the first ten months of the current fiscal was around half of its annual target.
To meet up the deficit, there was no other option for the government than borrowing from the banking sector. As a result of the government's heavy borrowing from banking sector, many banks fell into liquidity mismatch, leading them to borrow from the central bank through REPO.
The government revised upward its bank borrowing target to Tk82,421 crore for the outgoing fiscal year from Tk 47,364 crore original borrowing target. In the fiscal budget for FY 2021, the government projected to borrow Tk4,980 crore from the banking sector.
Talking to The Daily Observer, Mutual Trust Bank managing director and chief executive officer Syed Mahbubur Rahman said 'Although the trade financing and other corporate financing business of banks were impacted severely during the pandemic, the banks' financing to government has increased during this period.'
Many banks also borrowed from the central bank through REPO to comply with their cash reserve ratio amid a fall in their earnings, Mahbubur said.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
US expected to report record rise in monthly retail sales
Emirates resumes flights to Bahrain
Qatar Airways to slash foreign pilots’ pay
Bank of Japan boosts aid for coronavirus-hit firms
IBBL Rangpur Zone holds special business development confce
Walmart partners with Shopify to expand e-commerce ‘marketplace’
WhatsApp launches first digital payments option
More than 600,000 lose work in UK as Covid hits jobs market


Latest News
Khulna physician killed in scuffle with patient’s relative
Gono Forum MP Mokabbir tests Covid-19 positive
20 Indian soldiers killed at Ladakh border; 43 Chinese casualties: ANI
20 Indian troops killed in China clash
Amazon faces challenge from Walmart, Shopify
Appleton re-examines use of city logo
Man Utd star Rashford uses platform for greater good
Premier League CEO backs 'Black Lives Matter' on team shirts
Trump says he will sign police reform executive order on Tuesday
UK COVID-19 vaccine to begin human trials this week
Most Read News
Life-saving coronavirus drug Dexamethasone available in Bangladesh
Bangladesh: Highest 53 deaths recorded in single day
Sectarian riots and Sushant Singh Rajput: An Obituary
Proper implementation is key to overcome challenges of budget
Ex-director of Suhrawardy Hospital dies of coronavirus
Life-saving coronavirus drug has been found
New Zealand's 1st COVID-19 cases in 24 days came from UK
Banking transaction till 2pm, branches at red zone to remain closed
Urgent support needed for laid off RMG workers
353 Bangaldeshis in KSA die of coronavirus
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, 01552319639, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft