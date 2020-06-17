Repo borrowing of banks swells up





Against this figure REPO was to the tune of Tk50,390 crore from August through December period last year.

In January-May period, the highest monthly borrowing by the banks was Tk 82,415 crore in March. In August-December last year, the highest monthly borrowing through repo was Tk14,439 crore in September.

To make the REPO easier for banks, the BB during the shutdown period has taken a number of initiatives including reduction of REPO rate interest. In April, it reduced REPO rate to 5.25 per cent from 6 per cent to make fund cheaper for banks.

Sources in the banking sector said bank borrowing increased mainly due to the government's heavy borrowing from the banking sector to meet the budgetary expenditure amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Although the government's non-development expenditure increased since the outbreak of coronavirus in March this year, the revenue collection in the first ten months of the current fiscal was around half of its annual target.

To meet up the deficit, there was no other option for the government than borrowing from the banking sector. As a result of the government's heavy borrowing from banking sector, many banks fell into liquidity mismatch, leading them to borrow from the central bank through REPO.

The government revised upward its bank borrowing target to Tk82,421 crore for the outgoing fiscal year from Tk 47,364 crore original borrowing target. In the fiscal budget for FY 2021, the government projected to borrow Tk4,980 crore from the banking sector.

Talking to The Daily Observer, Mutual Trust Bank managing director and chief executive officer Syed Mahbubur Rahman said 'Although the trade financing and other corporate financing business of banks were impacted severely during the pandemic, the banks' financing to government has increased during this period.'

Many banks also borrowed from the central bank through REPO to comply with their cash reserve ratio amid a fall in their earnings, Mahbubur said.















As per the central bank data, banks borrowing through REPO stood at Tk 2,07,500 crore in January-May period this year which scheduled banks received from Bangladesh Bank (BB) through REPO (repurchase agreement). It showed the repurchase has shot up significantly in recent months.Against this figure REPO was to the tune of Tk50,390 crore from August through December period last year.In January-May period, the highest monthly borrowing by the banks was Tk 82,415 crore in March. In August-December last year, the highest monthly borrowing through repo was Tk14,439 crore in September.To make the REPO easier for banks, the BB during the shutdown period has taken a number of initiatives including reduction of REPO rate interest. In April, it reduced REPO rate to 5.25 per cent from 6 per cent to make fund cheaper for banks.Sources in the banking sector said bank borrowing increased mainly due to the government's heavy borrowing from the banking sector to meet the budgetary expenditure amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.Although the government's non-development expenditure increased since the outbreak of coronavirus in March this year, the revenue collection in the first ten months of the current fiscal was around half of its annual target.To meet up the deficit, there was no other option for the government than borrowing from the banking sector. As a result of the government's heavy borrowing from banking sector, many banks fell into liquidity mismatch, leading them to borrow from the central bank through REPO.The government revised upward its bank borrowing target to Tk82,421 crore for the outgoing fiscal year from Tk 47,364 crore original borrowing target. In the fiscal budget for FY 2021, the government projected to borrow Tk4,980 crore from the banking sector.Talking to The Daily Observer, Mutual Trust Bank managing director and chief executive officer Syed Mahbubur Rahman said 'Although the trade financing and other corporate financing business of banks were impacted severely during the pandemic, the banks' financing to government has increased during this period.'Many banks also borrowed from the central bank through REPO to comply with their cash reserve ratio amid a fall in their earnings, Mahbubur said.