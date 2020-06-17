Bank in ‘red zones’ to remain closed: BB





A circular issued by Bangladesh Bank on Monday night said banks may however operate transaction on a limited scale if the government allows it. In that case customer transactions will be conducted from 10am to 12pm.

Additionally, the banks in these areas must wrap up all other financial activities by 1:30pm, said the directive.

Nevertheless, banks in commercial areas of Dhaka and Chattogram will continue to conduct transactions from 10am to 2pm even if these fall within the 'red zones'. These institutions will remain open until 3 pm to complete other administrative work.

The health directorate subsequently issued guidelines regarding the coronavirus hotspots which was followed by the central bank's decision to close down banks in affected areas.















