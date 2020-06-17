

Banks asked not to change loan classification till Sept

On March 19 this year, the loan classification benefit was offered for six months, ending on June 30. However, banks were instructed to upgrade classification of loans if any borrower manages to repay loans regularly.

Besides, the BB also extended loan repayment tenure of existing bank loans up to nine months.

Prompted by lingering impact of the pandemic, the BB on Monday issued a circular in this regard where it also asked all banks not to downgrade classification of any loan for non-payment of loan installments from January to September this year.

As per the BB circular, the borrowers would get loan repayment time extension for the months between January and September in which they would fail to repay.

In the case of demand loans, the borrowers will have to clear their outstanding loans as of March 31, 2020 either by December 31, 2020 or in nine months whichever comes first.

The borrowers would not be considered as defaulter for their non-payment in the January-September period. Banks were however allowed to follow existing rules and regulations in interest calculation.

But, banks were barred from imposing any penalty or additional interest on the loans for the period.

Borrowers can repay loans as it was set earlier or can set alternative options for the adjustment of loans based on bank-client relationship.

On June 10, the central bank in its guidelines on bank-loan interest waiver for the months of April and May allowed banks to collect the suspended interest of the two months in equal monthly installments in twelve months starting from July, 2020.









The recoverable interest for the two months would be set after deducting the government subsidy amount from the applicable interest of the two months.





The Bangladesh Bank (BB) on Monday has asked all commercial banks not to change classification of loans till September 30 this year for the borrowers who failed to repay those amid coronavirus outbreak which has affected almost all the business sectors.On March 19 this year, the loan classification benefit was offered for six months, ending on June 30. However, banks were instructed to upgrade classification of loans if any borrower manages to repay loans regularly.Besides, the BB also extended loan repayment tenure of existing bank loans up to nine months.Prompted by lingering impact of the pandemic, the BB on Monday issued a circular in this regard where it also asked all banks not to downgrade classification of any loan for non-payment of loan installments from January to September this year.As per the BB circular, the borrowers would get loan repayment time extension for the months between January and September in which they would fail to repay.In the case of demand loans, the borrowers will have to clear their outstanding loans as of March 31, 2020 either by December 31, 2020 or in nine months whichever comes first.The borrowers would not be considered as defaulter for their non-payment in the January-September period. Banks were however allowed to follow existing rules and regulations in interest calculation.But, banks were barred from imposing any penalty or additional interest on the loans for the period.Borrowers can repay loans as it was set earlier or can set alternative options for the adjustment of loans based on bank-client relationship.On June 10, the central bank in its guidelines on bank-loan interest waiver for the months of April and May allowed banks to collect the suspended interest of the two months in equal monthly installments in twelve months starting from July, 2020.The recoverable interest for the two months would be set after deducting the government subsidy amount from the applicable interest of the two months.