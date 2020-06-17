Video
Wednesday, 17 June, 2020, 2:37 AM
Ruling to protect LGBT workers

Published : Wednesday, 17 June, 2020

WASHINGTON, June 16: The US Supreme Court delivered a landmark victory for the gay and transgender communities on Monday when it ruled that employers cannot discriminate against workers because of their sexual orientation.
In a blow to the administration of President Donald Trump, the court ruled by six votes to three that Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, which outlaws discrimination against employees because of a person's sex, also covers sexual orientation and transgender status.
"Today we must decide whether someone can be fired simply for being homosexual or transgender," the court said. "The answer is clear."
Gerald Bostock, one of the plaintiffs, said he was in "shock."    -AFP



