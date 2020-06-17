Minister fined for going maskless

BRASÍLIA, June 16: Brazil's education minister has been fined for failing to wear a face mask at a rally for President Jair Bolsonaro, who has himself repeatedly flouted Brasilia's masks-in-public rule amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Abraham Weintraub, one of the far-right president's most controversial ministers, appeared at a rally organized by Bolsonaro supporters on Sunday.

He shook hands and posed for pictures with demonstrators -- many of whom also went without masks, which have been mandatory in public in the Brazilian capital since April.

That got him a 2,000-real ($385) fine from the Brasilia district government for being "caught in public without a protective mask," according to Brazilian media, which ran photos of his fine slip. -AFP








