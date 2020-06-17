Trump rejects health concerns





"We have a 22,000 seat arena, but I think we're also going to take the convention hall next door and that's going to hold 40,000," he told reporters at the White House.

He was responding to criticism from the local Tulsa newspaper and a top public health official in the city about his election campaign rally, which is scheduled for Saturday and comes as Oklahoma is seeing a recent increase in COVID-19 cases.

"This is the wrong time," the Tulsa World newspaper said in a bluntly worded editorial.

"We don't know why he chose Tulsa, but we can't see any way that his visit will be good for the city."









The newspaper pointed out that COVID-19 continues to spread and there is no vaccine. -AFP





