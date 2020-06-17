Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 17 June, 2020, 2:37 AM
latest
Home Foreign News

Coronavirus: Latest global developments

Published : Wednesday, 17 June, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 28

PARIS, June 16: Here are the latest developments in the coronavirus crisis.
More than 434,000 deaths
The pandemic has killed at least 434,214 people worldwide since it surfaced in China late last year, according to an AFP tally at 1900 GMT Monday, based on official sources.
The United States has the most deaths, with 115,896 followed by Brazil with 43,332, Britain with 41,736, Italy with 34,371 and France with 29,436 fatalities.
No more hydroxychloroquine in US
The US Food and Drugs Administration (FDA) withdraws emergency use authorisations for two antimalarial drugs favoured by President Donald Trump, citing their lack of efficacy and safety concerns.
The decision effectively shuts down the two controversial treatments, hydroxychloroquine and chloroquine.
Oscars postponed
The 93rd Academy Awards are postponed by eight weeks to April 25, 2021, after the pandemic shutters cinemas and disrupts Hollywood's release calendar.
Markets slip back
Stock markets slide on fears that a second wave of virus infections could spark fresh lockdowns and snuff out any economic recovery.
Oil prices also dive, as more pressure on growth threatens to hit demand.
European borders reopen
After three months of isolation, more countries reopen their borders to fellow Europeans on Monday, including Belgium, France, Germany and Greece.
Spain experiments with a pilot project, flying in a planeload of German tourists to the Balearic islands.
Paris gets back to normal
Paris, Europe's most visited city, starts getting back to normal, with cafes and restaurants finally allowed to fully reopen, and the Eiffel Tower again open to visitors.
Queues as shops reopen in England
Large queues form outside shops across England as they open their doors to customers for the first time in nearly three months after lockdown measures are eased.
The shops include thousands of non-essential retailers such as bookstores and electronics outlets.    -AFP











« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Ruling to protect LGBT workers
Minister fined for going maskless
Trump rejects health concerns
Coronavirus: Latest global developments
West Bank plan will create ‘apartheid’: UN experts
New York police to disband plain-clothes unit
Trump plans order to support police ‘best practices’
North Korea blows up inter-Korean liaison office near border with South


Latest News
Khulna physician killed in scuffle with patient’s relative
Gono Forum MP Mokabbir tests Covid-19 positive
20 Indian soldiers killed at Ladakh border; 43 Chinese casualties: ANI
20 Indian troops killed in China clash
Amazon faces challenge from Walmart, Shopify
Appleton re-examines use of city logo
Man Utd star Rashford uses platform for greater good
Premier League CEO backs 'Black Lives Matter' on team shirts
Trump says he will sign police reform executive order on Tuesday
UK COVID-19 vaccine to begin human trials this week
Most Read News
Life-saving coronavirus drug Dexamethasone available in Bangladesh
Bangladesh: Highest 53 deaths recorded in single day
Sectarian riots and Sushant Singh Rajput: An Obituary
Proper implementation is key to overcome challenges of budget
Ex-director of Suhrawardy Hospital dies of coronavirus
Life-saving coronavirus drug has been found
New Zealand's 1st COVID-19 cases in 24 days came from UK
Banking transaction till 2pm, branches at red zone to remain closed
Urgent support needed for laid off RMG workers
353 Bangaldeshis in KSA die of coronavirus
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, 01552319639, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft