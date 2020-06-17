Coronavirus: Latest global developments





More than 434,000 deaths

The pandemic has killed at least 434,214 people worldwide since it surfaced in China late last year, according to an AFP tally at 1900 GMT Monday, based on official sources.

The United States has the most deaths, with 115,896 followed by Brazil with 43,332, Britain with 41,736, Italy with 34,371 and France with 29,436 fatalities.

No more hydroxychloroquine in US

The US Food and Drugs Administration (FDA) withdraws emergency use authorisations for two antimalarial drugs favoured by President Donald Trump, citing their lack of efficacy and safety concerns.

The decision effectively shuts down the two controversial treatments, hydroxychloroquine and chloroquine.

Oscars postponed

The 93rd Academy Awards are postponed by eight weeks to April 25, 2021, after the pandemic shutters cinemas and disrupts Hollywood's release calendar.

Markets slip back

Stock markets slide on fears that a second wave of virus infections could spark fresh lockdowns and snuff out any economic recovery.

Oil prices also dive, as more pressure on growth threatens to hit demand.

European borders reopen

After three months of isolation, more countries reopen their borders to fellow Europeans on Monday, including Belgium, France, Germany and Greece.

Spain experiments with a pilot project, flying in a planeload of German tourists to the Balearic islands.

Paris gets back to normal

Paris, Europe's most visited city, starts getting back to normal, with cafes and restaurants finally allowed to fully reopen, and the Eiffel Tower again open to visitors.

Queues as shops reopen in England

Large queues form outside shops across England as they open their doors to customers for the first time in nearly three months after lockdown measures are eased.

The shops include thousands of non-essential retailers such as bookstores and electronics outlets. -AFP



















PARIS, June 16: Here are the latest developments in the coronavirus crisis.More than 434,000 deathsThe pandemic has killed at least 434,214 people worldwide since it surfaced in China late last year, according to an AFP tally at 1900 GMT Monday, based on official sources.The United States has the most deaths, with 115,896 followed by Brazil with 43,332, Britain with 41,736, Italy with 34,371 and France with 29,436 fatalities.No more hydroxychloroquine in USThe US Food and Drugs Administration (FDA) withdraws emergency use authorisations for two antimalarial drugs favoured by President Donald Trump, citing their lack of efficacy and safety concerns.The decision effectively shuts down the two controversial treatments, hydroxychloroquine and chloroquine.Oscars postponedThe 93rd Academy Awards are postponed by eight weeks to April 25, 2021, after the pandemic shutters cinemas and disrupts Hollywood's release calendar.Markets slip backStock markets slide on fears that a second wave of virus infections could spark fresh lockdowns and snuff out any economic recovery.Oil prices also dive, as more pressure on growth threatens to hit demand.European borders reopenAfter three months of isolation, more countries reopen their borders to fellow Europeans on Monday, including Belgium, France, Germany and Greece.Spain experiments with a pilot project, flying in a planeload of German tourists to the Balearic islands.Paris gets back to normalParis, Europe's most visited city, starts getting back to normal, with cafes and restaurants finally allowed to fully reopen, and the Eiffel Tower again open to visitors.Queues as shops reopen in EnglandLarge queues form outside shops across England as they open their doors to customers for the first time in nearly three months after lockdown measures are eased.The shops include thousands of non-essential retailers such as bookstores and electronics outlets. -AFP