Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 17 June, 2020, 2:37 AM
latest
Home Foreign News

New York police to disband plain-clothes unit

Published : Wednesday, 17 June, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 17

NEW YORK, June 16: America's largest police force, the NYPD, is to disband its plain-clothes anti-crime unit, its commissioner said on Monday, as calls for police reform spread across the United States following anti-racism protests.
New York Police Department Commissioner Dermot Shea said the team's 600 officers would be reassigned to other roles including detective work and neighbourhood policing.
"Make no mistake, this is a seismic shift in the culture of how the NYPD polices this great city," Shea told reporters.
The unit was focused on targeting violent crime and had been involved in some of New York City's most notorious police shootings, according to the New York Times.
"I think it's time to move forward and change how we police in this city. We can do it with brains we can do it with guile, we can move away from brute force," Shea added.
The announcement comes as the NYPD faces criticism for using heavy-handed tactics against largely peaceful protesters demonstrating against the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis last month.
Officers in the NYPD were filmed baton charging and confining demonstrators who had defied night-time curfews.
Several officers have been disciplined and at least one has been charged with assault, with more expected according to local reports.
Floyd, a black man, was killed on May 25 when a white Minneapolis police officer knelt on his neck for nearly nine minutes.
His death sparked angry protests against police brutality and racism across the United States.
It was just the latest incident in a larger pattern of police use of lethal force that has seen officers acting with relative impunity for years.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Ruling to protect LGBT workers
Minister fined for going maskless
Trump rejects health concerns
Coronavirus: Latest global developments
West Bank plan will create ‘apartheid’: UN experts
New York police to disband plain-clothes unit
Trump plans order to support police ‘best practices’
North Korea blows up inter-Korean liaison office near border with South


Latest News
Khulna physician killed in scuffle with patient’s relative
Gono Forum MP Mokabbir tests Covid-19 positive
20 Indian soldiers killed at Ladakh border; 43 Chinese casualties: ANI
20 Indian troops killed in China clash
Amazon faces challenge from Walmart, Shopify
Appleton re-examines use of city logo
Man Utd star Rashford uses platform for greater good
Premier League CEO backs 'Black Lives Matter' on team shirts
Trump says he will sign police reform executive order on Tuesday
UK COVID-19 vaccine to begin human trials this week
Most Read News
Life-saving coronavirus drug Dexamethasone available in Bangladesh
Bangladesh: Highest 53 deaths recorded in single day
Sectarian riots and Sushant Singh Rajput: An Obituary
Proper implementation is key to overcome challenges of budget
Ex-director of Suhrawardy Hospital dies of coronavirus
Life-saving coronavirus drug has been found
New Zealand's 1st COVID-19 cases in 24 days came from UK
Banking transaction till 2pm, branches at red zone to remain closed
Urgent support needed for laid off RMG workers
353 Bangaldeshis in KSA die of coronavirus
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, 01552319639, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft