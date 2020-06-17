Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 17 June, 2020, 2:37 AM
latest
Home Foreign News

Trump plans order to support police ‘best practices’

Published : Wednesday, 17 June, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 24

WASHINGTON, June 16: US President Donald Trump will seek to address national anger over police brutality on Tuesday with a new order that aims to encourage local law enforcement to improve standards, White House officials said.
Three days after an Atlanta police officer's shooting of a man found asleep in his car at a fast food outlet sparked fresh protests, two senior White House aides told reporters on Monday that Trump wants to tie existing federal grants for police departments to modernizing their hiring practices and their use-of-force rules.
"The goal of this is to bring police closer together with their communities. We're not looking to defund the police. We're looking to invest more and incentivise best practices," said one official.
"A lot of the police departments that have had problems are not using the most modern standards," the official said, referring to Minneapolis, where the May 25 killing of George Floyd, a handcuffed black man detained on a minor offense, triggered nationwide protests.
The official said police departments should hire more officers locally and need a database to help them screen out officers with bad histories elsewhere.
And communities need more "co-responders" better trained than police to deal with mental health, addiction and homeless issues, the official said.
Trump is inviting police and the families of victims of police violence to the White House Tuesday to "have the discussion that the country needs to have so that we can turn the anger in the country right now in to action, and hopefully bring some unification and some healing," the official said.     -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Ruling to protect LGBT workers
Minister fined for going maskless
Trump rejects health concerns
Coronavirus: Latest global developments
West Bank plan will create ‘apartheid’: UN experts
New York police to disband plain-clothes unit
Trump plans order to support police ‘best practices’
North Korea blows up inter-Korean liaison office near border with South


Latest News
Khulna physician killed in scuffle with patient’s relative
Gono Forum MP Mokabbir tests Covid-19 positive
20 Indian soldiers killed at Ladakh border; 43 Chinese casualties: ANI
20 Indian troops killed in China clash
Amazon faces challenge from Walmart, Shopify
Appleton re-examines use of city logo
Man Utd star Rashford uses platform for greater good
Premier League CEO backs 'Black Lives Matter' on team shirts
Trump says he will sign police reform executive order on Tuesday
UK COVID-19 vaccine to begin human trials this week
Most Read News
Life-saving coronavirus drug Dexamethasone available in Bangladesh
Bangladesh: Highest 53 deaths recorded in single day
Sectarian riots and Sushant Singh Rajput: An Obituary
Proper implementation is key to overcome challenges of budget
Ex-director of Suhrawardy Hospital dies of coronavirus
Life-saving coronavirus drug has been found
New Zealand's 1st COVID-19 cases in 24 days came from UK
Banking transaction till 2pm, branches at red zone to remain closed
Urgent support needed for laid off RMG workers
353 Bangaldeshis in KSA die of coronavirus
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, 01552319639, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft