Tk 60 thousand fined for lifting sand at Lalpur

NATORE, June 16: A mobile court here fined a sand lifter Tk 60 thousand for lifting sand from the River Padma in Lalpur Upazila of the district on Sunday.

The accused was Md. Liton, 37, son of Abdul Latif Malitha of Village Char Ruppur in the upazila.

Ummul Banin, UNO of the upazila and Executive Magistrate of the mobile court, confirmed the news and said, a mobile court was conducted on the river side of the River Padma under the upazila on Sunday afternoon. During this time, she fined the sand lifter Liton Tk 60 thousand for lifting sand illegaly from the river by using a dredger machine on the river side. She further said, Liton was fined according to the Soil Act, 2010.

