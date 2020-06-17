Video
Wednesday, 17 June, 2020, 2:36 AM
Home Countryside

Eight people die with corona symptoms in five districts

Published : Wednesday, 17 June, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 13
Our Correspondents

Eight persons including two freedom fighters (FF) died with coronavirus symptoms in five districts- Barishal, Bhola, Patuakhali, Pirojpur and Panchagarh, in three days.
BARISHAL: A resident of Barguna's Taltali Upazila died of coronavirus at Sher-e-Bangla Medical College Hospital (SBMCH) here on Tuesday.
Deceased M Khalilur Rahman, 50, a resident of Lalupara Village in the upazila, was an assistant officer of Bhola District Education Office.
He was admitted into the hospital on June 13 with coronavirus symptoms.
 Result of his test report came positive the next day.
BHOLA: Two persons including an assistant primary education officer have died with coronavirus symptoms in the district.
Barishal Sher-e-Bangla Medical College Hospital Director Dr Md Bakir Hossain said Bhola Primary Education Officer ABM Khalilur Rahman died at the hospital with the deadly virus symptoms on Tuesday morning. He was admitted into the hospital two days back with fever and respiratory problem.
His sample was collected, and he will be buried as per government direction maintaining the health guidelines, Dr Bakir said.
Meanwhile, Daulatkhan Upazila Health Complex Officer Dr Andur Rahman said jewelry trader Subhash Chandra Majhi died with the virus symptoms on Monday.
BAUPHAL, PATUAKHALI: Two persons including a FF died with coronavirus symptoms in Bauphal Upazila of the district on Sunday.
The deceased were identified as FF Jalal Uddin Gazi of Khejurbaria Village in Daspara Union and Afroza Begum, 65, of Balia Chandpal Village in Boga Union.
Local sources said FF Jalal Uddin died with cough, fever and respiratory problems in the morning while undergoing treatment at Bauphal Upazila Health Complex.
Acting Upazila Health and Family Planning Officer Dr Akteruzzaman said Afroza Begum, a retired teacher, was suffering with the virus symptoms for last couple of days. She died in the morning while on the way to Barishal Sher-e-Bangla Medical College Hospital (BSBMCH). 
PIROJPUR: Two more persons died with coronavirus symptoms in Sadar and Bhandaria upazilas of the district on Sunday.
One of the deceased, 60, was from Indurkani Village in Sadar Upazila and another, 50, from Dakhain Bhandaria Village of Bhandaria Upazila.
Civil Surgeon Dr Hasanat Yousuf Jaki said the deceased were suspected corona patients. They died while undergoing treatment in separate hospitals.
However, samples of the deceased were collected and sent those to the BSBMCH for test.
So far, a total 105 people tested positive for the virus in the district.
PANCHAGARH: FF Abdus Samad died with coronavirus symptoms at Rangpur Combined Military Hospital (CMH) on Saturday night. He was 74.
A former president of Sadar Union Unit Awami League, Abdus Samad was the resident of Moulubhipara Village under Sadar Union in Sadar Upazila of Panchagarh.
Sadar Upazila Health and Family Planning Officer Dr Afroza Begum Rina said he was an asthma patient.
The FF was admitted to Panchagarh General Hospital on Thursday with fever, cough and respiratory problems and then shifted to the Rangpur CMH, where he died at the ICU at around 8pm.
He was buried after maintaining health guidelines.
With this, a total of five persons died with coronavirus symptoms in the district where two tested negative and the results of the rest are yet to come.


