Wednesday, 17 June, 2020, 2:36 AM
Lightning kills man at Ulipur

Published : Wednesday, 17 June, 2020
Observer Correspondent

KURIGRAM, June 16: A man was killed and three others were injured in a lightning strike at Ulipur Upazila of the district on Monday afternoon.
Deceased Maulana Ruhul Amin, 70, was a resident of Thetrai Union in the upazila. He was a retired madrasa teacher.
Local sources said lightning struck him at Char Goraipiar Village in the afternoon when he was working in the field, leaving him dead on the spot and three others critically injured.
The injured were rushed to Ulipur Upazila Health Complex.


