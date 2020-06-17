76 more people infected with coronavirus in five districts





PIROJPUR: The highest single day cases of 21 new patients with corona infections were recorded on Monday, raising the toll to 127 in the district.

According to the Health Department sources, the newly infected people included eight people of Mathbaria Upazila, nine of Bhandaria Upazila, three of Sadar Upazila and one of Nesarabad Upazila.

The infected patients included police and journalists also.

LAXMIPUR: Twenty-two more people have been infected with coronavirus in the district.

With the new cases, the number of the virus cases rose to 439.

District Civil Surgeon (CS) Dr Abdul Gaffar confirmed the information on Monday morning, adding that 191 people have, so far, recovered from the deadly disease.

He said samples have been sent to lab of Noakhali Science and Technology University (NSTU) in last 24 hours.

The reports have come where the 22 people were found positive for the virus.

So far, a total of 208 people tested positive in Sadar Upazila, 80 in Ramganj, 32 in Ramgati, 66 in Kamalnagar and 53 in Raipur Upazila of the district, the CS added.

BHOLA: More 23 people have tested positive for coronavirus in the last 24 hours, raising the cases to 139 in the district.

District CS Dr Ratan Kumar Dali confirmed the information on Sunday.

Of the infected, 23 people recovered from the coronavirus. According to CS office, the authorities have sent 2,711 samples for tests and results of 2,417 were found.

Of the infected patients, 23 were quarantined at their homes.

SONARGAON, NARAYANGANJ: Seven more persons have contracted coronavirus in Sonargaon Upazila of the district.

Upazila Health and Family Planning Officer Dr Polash Kumar Saha confirmed the information on Sunday night.

With the new cases, the number of the virus cases in the upazila rose to 341.

Samples of 38 people were collected in the last 24 hours. Of them, seven persons tested positive for the virus, said Dr Polash.

However, 170 people have returned home after recovery from the virus while 14 people died with coronavirus-like symptoms, he added.

PANCHAGARH: Three RMG workers have tested positive for coronavirus in the district, raising the cases to 112.

District CS Dr Md Fazlur Rahman confirmed the information on Sunday night.

Samples of the several people were collected as they have recently come from Dhaka and sent those to Dinajpur M Abdur Rahim Medical College Hospital for coronavirus test.

The reports which came on Sunday found three of them positive for the virus, said Dr Fazlur.

A total of 1,843 samples were sent to the hospital for tests.

Of them, reports of 1,598 samples have, so far, come where 112 found positive for the virus, the CS added.

















