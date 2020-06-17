Video
Wednesday, 17 June, 2020
Corona at Gangni: Expecting mothers fear to go for check-up

Published : Wednesday, 17 June, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 19
M R Alam

MEHERPUR, June 16: Rajani, the wife of Ajibul Haque of Kunjanagar Village at Gangni Upazila of the district, is an expecting mother.
With her growing expectancy, there is a prevailing joy in her family. Yet there is a fear too involving her regular maternity check-up.
 Rajani is thinking whether  it is safe to go to any health care centre amid the corona pandemic.
She is just used to walk and roam in the house-yard in the morning and evening. She is passing her stressing time thinking always about the safety of her incoming baby.
Thousands of carrying women like Rajani in the Upazila are in the same problem.
Gangni Upazila Family Planning Officer Nasima Khatun said the number of pregnant mothers in the upazila is 2,107; of them, 117 are of nine months matured requiring regular check-up.
She added they are not feeling free to go to any health centre in fear of being infected with corona.
 The government has launched various awareness campaign in the upazila. But these are being ignored.  People are not maintaining social distancing accordingly.
On the other hand, using of face masks has become a fashion. Most of the people are wearing masks around their throat but not over nose and mouth. As a result, the risk of corona infection has been a matter of a total concern.
Rozina Begum, another expectant of Tentulbaria Village, who came to Raja Clinic for check-up, said her delivery time nears. She said she came to the clinic as there was no health awareness in the government hospital.
Dr. Parvias Hossain Raja, proprietor of Raja Clinic, said 60 per cent of the people in the area are illiterate or half-educated; they do not know what social distancing is.
Many said the disease is Allah-given. So, there is no need to abide by social distancing or safety rules.
Sadia Sultana, resident medical officer of Gangni Upazila Health Complex, said beside the Upazila Health Complex, there are many other community clinics for the conceiving women. She added they receive maternity advises there easily.


