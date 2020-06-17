

In 90 days, crocodiles Pilpil, Zuliet likely to be mothers

Pilpil is a salty water crocodile. Recently she delivered the eggs in her nest on the bank of pond at the breeding project.

Earlier, in the last week of May, crocodile Zuliet laid 52 eggs. In the last three years, their eggs did not hatch. One year back, old male crocodile Romeo was separated from Pilpil and Zuliet; in his place younger Alexandar was put.

Forest Department hoped the eggs of both the crocodiles will hatch this year.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Chadpai Range's Koromzol Wild Animals Breeding and Porjoton Centre Md. Azad Kabir said, for hatching, out of 44, 21 eggs have been kept in the Pilpil's nest, 11 eggs in new incubator, and 12 in the old incubator.

Within next 85-90 days, the eggs will deliver babies, he added.

Eastern Sundarban Divisional Forest Officer Muhammad Belayet Hossain said there are a total of 195 small and large crocodiles in the breeding centre. Of them, Pilpil, Zuliet and Alexandar are being used for running the breeding activities.

In the last three years, for keeping Romeo with Pilpil and Zuliet, no baby was born from their eggs. This year according to the experts' advises, Romeo has been replaced by Alexandar.

In 2000, the artificial breeding centre was launched by the Forest Department for protecting the disappearing of such rare crocodiles.









So far, a total of 97 adult crocodiles have been released in different rivers by the the Sundarban authority.





