

Rupganj AC appreciated for corona campaign

The ministry sent an appreciation letter signed by Secretary of the ministry Md Maksudur Rahman Patwary to her on June 10 last.

To encourage her further, the recognition letter has been issued by the Land Ministry.

As BCS cadre of 34-batch, she joined as AC (Land) at Rupganj on April 7 in 2020.

Since the joining, she has been working relentlessly in the field for proving her devotion and gaining administrative excellence.

In her reaction after receiving the letter, Afifa Khan said, receiving appreciation for work increases responsibility.

She also feels the necessity of hard working for good achievements.



























