Army provides free treatment to pregnant women

COX'S BAZAR, June 16: Free medical treatment has been given to pregnant women by Bangladesh army in the district maintaining health guidelines and social distancing.

Skilled and expert female physicians under army are giving the treatment to the pregnant women on Khurushkul Ashrayan Project School premise from the morning every day. They are also providing free medicines to them.

Army source said the 10th Infantry Division of the Bangladesh Army started providing services including this free treatment ahead of Mujib Barsha.

They took the initiative for the pregnant mothers so that they can get treatment easily in this corona situation.

Besides, the army are also distributing relief foods in different upazilas of Cox's Bazar and Chattogram.










