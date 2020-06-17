Rooppur Power Plant work in progress





Following the test assembly of components of the RPV semi-vessel, two shells and a flange of it were put together. With the help of a crane, they were lifted to a welding stand for welding under heating at a temperature of 150-300 degrees Celsius.

It was then heated up to 300 degrees in the welding zones. With the help of a bridge crane with a lifting capacity of 180 tons, it was moved into the furnace to conduct HT for four days. Simultaneously, manufacturing of lower semi-vessel consisting of three shells and a bottom is in progress.

The reactor represents a vertical cylindrical body with an elliptical bottom. It hosts the core and the internals. On top, it is sealed with a cover with drive mechanisms and regulating devices installed on it for the protection of the reactors. It has nozzles, intended for passage of sensor cables for in-core monitoring. In the upper part of the vessel, there are nozzles for the coolant input and output, as well as nozzles for emergency supply of the coolant if the circuit is depressurized.

The Rooppur NPP is designed and being built by the Russian project. The plant will have two power units each with a capacity of 1,200 MW. Each unit will host a generation 3+ VVER-1200.

AEM-technology is a part of Atomenergomash, Engineering Division of the Russia's state atomic energy corporation- Rosatom.

















