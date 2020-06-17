Ward councillor shot dead in Bandarban





BANDARBAN, June 16: Miscreants shot dead a ward councillor of Kuhalong Union in Sadar Upazila of the district on Monday night.Deceased Chaine Chanha Marma, 36, was the councillor of Ward No 5.Local people said they heard a sound of fire after a gang of miscreants called the councillor out of his house in Bakichhora area at night.They, later, rescued bullet-injured Chaine Chanha from the spot and rushed him to Sadar Hospital. He died on the way to Chattogram Medical College Hospital.The union parishad chairman Sanupru confirmed the matter.The investigation is on to find out the culprits, said Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Bandarban Police station Shahidul Islam.The OC said the incident might have took place over dispute between JSS and Mogh Party.