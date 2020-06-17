Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 17 June, 2020, 2:35 AM
latest
Home Countryside

Two held on charge of murder

Published : Wednesday, 17 June, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 35
Our Correspondents

Two persons including a woman were arrested on charge of separate murder incidents in two districts- Jamalpur and Mymensingh, on Friday.
JAMALPUR: A woman has been arrested for killing four-year-old step daughter in Majalia Village of Sarishabari Upazila in the district on Friday night.
Arrested Rina Akter, 26, is a resident of the same area.
She was sent to jail on Saturday afternoon following a court order.
Police and local sources said neighbours spotted the body of Kona Akter, daughter of Abul Kalam, in a pond near house on Wednesday night.
As people suspected the matter and Abul Kalam filed a verbal complaint, police arrested Rina.
Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Sarishabari Police Station (PS) Abu Md Fazlul Kabir said the stepmother confessed of strangulating the daughter to death and she, later, dumped the body into the pond.
MYMENSINGH: Members of Detective Branch (DB) of Police arrested a fish farmer on Friday for his alleged involvement in murdering a garments worker in Fulbaria Upazila of the district.
The arrested person is Rajabali, 40, son of late Nekbor Ali of Sreepur Village in the upazila.
He was sent to jail following a court order in the evening.
District DB Police OC Shah Kamal Akanda said Rajabali was introduced with Lovely Akter, 30, a garment worker at a factory in Konabari of Gazipur six months ago.
Later, a love affair developed in between them.
Lovely came to Fulbaria on June 9 to meet Rajabali. At night, they were logged in an altercation over the marriage issue.
Following this, Rajabali strangled the woman with her scarf to death at one stage, and left the body in a nearby bush.
Locals spotted the body on June 10, and informed police.
Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Mymensingh Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy.
Lovely, mother of a seven-year-old boy had been living separated from her husband Lal Mia in Tangail Town for last two years, said Fulbaria PS OC Md Azizur Rahman.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Family members of the people, who died and wounded in the bombing at Awami League Office at Chashara
Tk 60 thousand fined for lifting sand at Lalpur
Eight people die with corona symptoms in five districts
Lightning kills man at Ulipur
Child drowns at Kendua
76 more people infected with coronavirus in five districts
Corona at Gangni: Expecting mothers fear to go for check-up
In 90 days, crocodiles Pilpil, Zuliet likely to be mothers


Latest News
Khulna physician killed in scuffle with patient’s relative
Gono Forum MP Mokabbir tests Covid-19 positive
20 Indian soldiers killed at Ladakh border; 43 Chinese casualties: ANI
20 Indian troops killed in China clash
Amazon faces challenge from Walmart, Shopify
Appleton re-examines use of city logo
Man Utd star Rashford uses platform for greater good
Premier League CEO backs 'Black Lives Matter' on team shirts
Trump says he will sign police reform executive order on Tuesday
UK COVID-19 vaccine to begin human trials this week
Most Read News
Life-saving coronavirus drug Dexamethasone available in Bangladesh
Bangladesh: Highest 53 deaths recorded in single day
Sectarian riots and Sushant Singh Rajput: An Obituary
Proper implementation is key to overcome challenges of budget
Ex-director of Suhrawardy Hospital dies of coronavirus
Life-saving coronavirus drug has been found
New Zealand's 1st COVID-19 cases in 24 days came from UK
Banking transaction till 2pm, branches at red zone to remain closed
Urgent support needed for laid off RMG workers
353 Bangaldeshis in KSA die of coronavirus
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, 01552319639, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft