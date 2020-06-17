Two held on charge of murder





JAMALPUR: A woman has been arrested for killing four-year-old step daughter in Majalia Village of Sarishabari Upazila in the district on Friday night.

Arrested Rina Akter, 26, is a resident of the same area.

She was sent to jail on Saturday afternoon following a court order.

Police and local sources said neighbours spotted the body of Kona Akter, daughter of Abul Kalam, in a pond near house on Wednesday night.

As people suspected the matter and Abul Kalam filed a verbal complaint, police arrested Rina.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Sarishabari Police Station (PS) Abu Md Fazlul Kabir said the stepmother confessed of strangulating the daughter to death and she, later, dumped the body into the pond.

MYMENSINGH: Members of Detective Branch (DB) of Police arrested a fish farmer on Friday for his alleged involvement in murdering a garments worker in Fulbaria Upazila of the district.

The arrested person is Rajabali, 40, son of late Nekbor Ali of Sreepur Village in the upazila.

He was sent to jail following a court order in the evening.

District DB Police OC Shah Kamal Akanda said Rajabali was introduced with Lovely Akter, 30, a garment worker at a factory in Konabari of Gazipur six months ago.

Later, a love affair developed in between them.

Lovely came to Fulbaria on June 9 to meet Rajabali. At night, they were logged in an altercation over the marriage issue.

Following this, Rajabali strangled the woman with her scarf to death at one stage, and left the body in a nearby bush.

Locals spotted the body on June 10, and informed police.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Mymensingh Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Lovely, mother of a seven-year-old boy had been living separated from her husband Lal Mia in Tangail Town for last two years, said Fulbaria PS OC Md Azizur Rahman.



















