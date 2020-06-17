

River erosion intensifies at Bhurungamari

Houses, bamboo bushes, trees and cultivable lands have been embedded by river erosions. Homeless people are in search of shelters.

A visit found severe erosions in west Dholdanga Ghatpar of Shilkhuri Union, Dakkhin Dholdanga Charmatha and Kaljani Ghatpar.

Many installations including one Bazar, a BGB camp, two primary schools, one junior high school and one madrasa have fallen under the erosion threat.

Victims like retired Primary School Teacher Alhajj Mizanur Rahman, Haji Abdur Rashid and Abdul Halim said if no immediate measures are taken, these installations would disappear. They added the bazaar in the Sadar Union will also be eroded.

Due to erosion in the Dudhkumar River, hundred bighas of land in different areas including Noleya of Sadar Union, Islampur of Char Burungamari Union, Gachhidanga and Paikdanga of Paikerchhora Union, Pachchimpar of Sonahat Bridge, Heldanga of Boldia Union and Dhawrarkuthi of Andharijar Union are being devoured by river erosions.

In the last few days, one mosque, Eidgahmath and many houses of Islampur were embedded. Dakkhin Char Bhurungamari Government Primary School and a metalised road ranging from Islampur to Bhurungamari have also been under erosion threats.

Losing houses and lands, Khodeza Begum and Noor Zahan Khatun of Islampur Village said, "All belongings of us have been washed away. River has made us beggars."

Vice-Chairman (Woman) of the upazila and Chairman of Alokita Bhurungamari and Dudhkumar River Erosion Protection Committee Shahanara Begum Meera said, in response to an application, Deputy Speaker of Jatiya Sangsad Fazle Rabbi Mia and Secretary of the Ministry concerned have already inspected the eroded areas and made a project of about Tk 7.50 crore. She assured, according to their guidelines, the local Water Development Board authorities would soon take necessary measures in this regard.

Shilkhuri Union Chairman Ismail Hossain Yusuf said the sufferings of the erosion victims could not be narrated; it is intolerable.

Two embankments have been demanded for a long time on both banks of the Kaljani River. He has applied many times to the Upazila Council for raising the proposed embankments. At last, on June 3, he submitted a proposal at a meeting of the Upazila Coordination Committee for erosion protection at Dakkhin Dholdanga and Ghatpar of Kalzani River.

Bhurungamari Union Chairman ATM Fazlul Haq said earlier, the authorities had given assurance of taking necessary measure for the protection of river erosions. But the erosion has started again.

Now it is expected that a quick measure will be made, he added.

Deputy Divisional Engineer of Kurigram Water Development Board (WDB) Omar Faruk said, after a combined inspection by union chairmen, Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) and WDB, a proposal has been sent to Dhaka for river governance.

For the time being, a Ghat development project is under implementation in order to facilitate the people of both banks for crossing the river.

In addition, for resisting the erosions by the Kalzani and Dudhkumar rivers, a project, Dudhkumar Nadi Bhangan Rode, is being prepared.

UNO Firujul Islam said following an inspection, the proposal has been sent to the WDB. Hoping that a solution will be visible soon, he added.























