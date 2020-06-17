Video
Wednesday, 17 June, 2020, 2:35 AM
8th Liberation Docfest Bangladesh-2020 begins connecting global minds virtually

Published : Wednesday, 17 June, 2020 at 12:00 AM

The 8th annual Liberation Docfest Bangladesh-2020, the first of its kind in South Asia, began on Tuesday virtually connecting global film producers and audiences demonstrating that coronavirus pandemic could not stop them from getting connected through minds and hearts.
The five-day festival, previously known as the International Festival of Docufilms on Liberation and Human Rights, has generated much interest among film lovers at home and abroad.
The Liberation War Museum, a peoples' museum dedicated to highlighting the history of Bangladesh's struggle for independence and its presentation to the new generation, is hosting the festival.
Cosmos Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Bangladeshi conglomerate Cosmos Group, has associated with this year's festival as the technology partner while the media partner is United News of Bangladesh (UNB), South Asia's first fully wired digital news agency.
Acclaimed Bangladeshi filmmaker and freedom fighter Syed Salahuddin Zaki inaugurated the festival.
A festival solely dedicated to documentary cinemas, seeking to highlight the struggle for Liberation and Human Rights of people in various parts of the world and its contemporary significance - the event has always been one of the most awaited and celebrated film festivals in Bangladesh.
The festival aims to uphold new forms of viewing the human suffering and struggle for justice in the global
perspective.
This unique festival also focuses on breaking new ground and on the great diversity and vitality of storytelling and creativity of the documentary genre.
A total of 70 films will be screened during the festival that will continue until June 20.




Viewers will be able to enjoy the films by visiting www.liberationdocfestbd.org To watch the films, viewers will have to register themselves.
About the initiative, Liberation War Museum's trustee Mofidul Hoque said the Liberation War Museum has constantly been motivating and patronizing filmmakers to make documentary films from its inception, so that the current and future generations can get the opportunity to taste and understand the essence of our glorious Liberation War in 1971.
"We started this spontaneous journey of documentary films from our previous museum space at Shegun Bagicha to the newly founded spacious museum space in Agargaon, and since then we have been celebrating this festival at a bigger and better arrangement,"
he said.    -UNB



