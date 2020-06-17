Rise in Teesta water level floods areas in Hatibandhi

Lalmonirhat, June 16: Low-lying areas near the embankment of Teesta River have been flooded as the water level of the river increased due to heavy rains in Lalmonirhat.

On Tuesday afternoon, the water level of the river was flowing 8cm below the danger level, said sources of Water Development Board.

MK Rana, former president of Gaddimari Union Chhatra League in Hatibandha upazila, said that several areas of the union have been flooded as water has entered the areas.

Besides, an official of the Teesta Barrage Dowani-Dalia Water Development Board confirmed the rise in the Teesta River, saying the Teesta River has started rising due to heavy rains for several days.





