Wednesday, 17 June, 2020, 2:35 AM
Bidyanondo Foundation setting up Covid hospital in Ctg

Published : Wednesday, 17 June, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 14

Bidyanondo Foundation, a voluntary organisation , is setting up a field hospital in Chattogram by converting a convention centre into a full-fledged healthcare facility equipped with a central oxygen system.
Jamal Uddin, who is coordinating the project as a volunteer of the foundation, said the hospital in the port city's Patenga area will have initially 100 beds, but there is scope to turn it into a 200-bed one to treat Covid-19 patients.
The hospital is expected to start its operation in the first week of July, he said on Tuesday.
Jamal said the Bidyanondo Foundation is establishing the facility in partnership with the Chattogram Metropolitan Police in a bid to lessen pressure on the already overwhelmed hospitals.
The foundation will appoint 12 doctors, 18 nurses and 50 volunteers to provide healthcare to patients, he said.
"We have already procured materials to set up at least 50 beds. Works are going on to establish the central oxygen system, which is very important to treat critical patients," Jamal said.
As the number of infections is rising in Chattogram as elsewhere in the country, the Bidyanondo Foundation stepped in to set up the hospital amid reports that many patients have been suffering for lack of oxygen supply, said a press release.    -UNB


