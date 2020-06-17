Psychological disorder amid Covid-19







Besides the hectic condition of physical health by Covid-19, people are also facing "psychological disruption" severely in their life. During this outbreak people are panicked to be infected Corona Virus, uncertainty of life & livelihood, financial insolvency & different homey issues.



Frustration is going to it's pinnacle level in the Lockdown situation as people are not capable to generate their income suitably. It is generally found when people are under pressure with financial crisis, they express their emotions through disturbance, anger and anxiety. Sometime people also fail to take the right decision at that time which also increase family crisis immensely.



Meanwhile, students are depressed as they are out of their campus and learning activities for long time, door of fresh employment almost closed where a fearful situation is prevailing to be retrenched once existing job, players are not able to perform their trick in the track and matrimonial programme of young guys have been deferred owing to this pandemic and all these may create huge mental disruption.











Doctor says, the consequences of such type of psychological breakdown may turn into a physical disorder in the long run.



E.M.Sayem Nomany

