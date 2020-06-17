

Jony Mallik



The term "convalescent" means a person who has recovered from an illness or disease. Plasma is the yellowish liquid portion obtained from the treatment of blood and contains different proteins and antibodies. Convalescent plasma is the part of blood that is taken from a patient who is recovered from an infection. The key part of convalescent plasma is the antibodies which have been developed while the person was infected. Antibodies are Y-shaped protein substances that are very much specific to the causative organism whichever a person has encountered before.



The sense of convalescent plasma was first introduced in the year 1930 by collaborative work of Emil von Behring and Kitasato Shibasaburou, bacteriologist thoughts that the antibodies could fight the bacterial infection in diphtheria.



This concept was applied many times before, especially in the previous SARS epidemic in 2003 and the last Ebola virus outbreak in 2013-2016. On the basis of the previous report, this convalescent plasma therapy is supposed to be a promising one to stop Covid-19. At the beginning of April 2020, the US Food and Drug Administration has governed rules and planning for the use of convalescent plasma and declared as "Investigational New Drug".

The convalescent plasma is being investigated because the world has no approved treatment to address COVID-19.



Convalescent plasma therapy to fight Covid-19

1. Proper evidence to ensure the donor was positive by a diagnostic test.

2. Donors should have complete exhibitions of symptoms at least 14 days before the donation.

3. Antibody titers of at least 1:160 to neutralize the coronavirus.

4. Proper labeling of isolated plasma.

5. The patient's test result should be positive by a laboratory test.

6. Patient's breathing frequency must be ? 30/min and oxygen saturation ? 93%

7. Plasma therapy can be given to a patient with life-threatening disease states like respiratory failure, septic shock, and multiple organ failure.



Though the efficacy of convalescent plasma therapy is not yet established, that's why the risk factors must be concerned while receiving plasma from another person. This may cause mild side effects which includes fever, skin rashes, allergic reaction. It has been reported that plasma transfusion is usually safe and well-tolerated by most of the recipients. The chance of transmitting blood-borne infections is high while transfusing the plasma. But this risk can be minimized by a proper screening of the donor for infections. Donors must be subjected to screen for HIV, Hepatitis, Syphilis, etc. to ensure there is no chance of transmission of these infections.



Convalescent plasma therapy is part of a passive immunization that may boost the patient's passive immunity to the threshold to fight the infections. When we have no effective medicines, no vaccines or any other way to stop this coronavirus, the convalescent plasma therapy can be a name of hope. From the previous report and pieces of evidence, I hope the world will conduct this therapy with proper planning for collection, labeling and storage of plasma, evaluation of donor, and patient's eligibility.











Soon, the world will get the means to address this Covid-19 and give the world life back.



The writer is a registered pharmacist

