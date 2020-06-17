Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 17 June, 2020, 2:34 AM
latest
Home Op-Ed

Convalescent plasma therapy to fight Covid-19

Published : Wednesday, 17 June, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 20
Jony Mallik

Jony Mallik

Jony Mallik

Covid-19 is an infectious respiratory disease that is caused by the novel coronavirus or severe acute respiratory coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2). World Health Organization (WHO) has declared this as a global pandemic after massive spreading in many countries over the globe. Scientists are actively seeking a way to stop this virus. Many options are being evaluated and trialed which includes new drugs to fight coronavirus as well as existing drugs are planned and designed through a clinical trial to find out their safety and efficacy.

The term "convalescent" means a person who has recovered from an illness or disease. Plasma is the yellowish liquid portion obtained from the treatment of blood and contains different proteins and antibodies. Convalescent plasma is the part of blood that is taken from a patient who is recovered from an infection. The key part of convalescent plasma is the antibodies which have been developed while the person was infected. Antibodies are Y-shaped protein substances that are very much specific to the causative organism whichever a person has encountered before.

The sense of convalescent plasma was first introduced in the year 1930 by collaborative work of Emil von Behring and Kitasato Shibasaburou, bacteriologist thoughts that the antibodies could fight the bacterial infection in diphtheria.

This concept was applied many times before, especially in the previous SARS epidemic in 2003 and the last Ebola virus outbreak in 2013-2016. On the basis of the previous report, this convalescent plasma therapy is supposed to be a promising one to stop Covid-19. At the beginning of April 2020, the US Food and Drug Administration has governed rules and planning for the use of convalescent plasma and declared as "Investigational New Drug".
The convalescent plasma is being investigated because the world has no approved treatment to address COVID-19.

Convalescent plasma therapy to fight Covid-19

Convalescent plasma therapy to fight Covid-19

Things to think before plasma transfusion to severe Covid-19 patients:
1. Proper evidence to ensure the donor was positive by a diagnostic test.
2. Donors should have complete exhibitions of symptoms at least 14 days before the donation.
3. Antibody titers of at least 1:160 to neutralize the coronavirus.
4. Proper labeling of isolated plasma.
5. The patient's test result should be positive by a laboratory test.
6. Patient's breathing frequency must be ? 30/min and oxygen saturation ? 93%
7. Plasma therapy can be given to a patient with life-threatening disease states like respiratory failure, septic shock, and multiple organ failure.

Though the efficacy of convalescent plasma therapy is not yet established, that's why the risk factors must be concerned while receiving plasma from another person. This may cause mild side effects which includes fever, skin rashes, allergic reaction. It has been reported that plasma transfusion is usually safe and well-tolerated by most of the recipients. The chance of transmitting blood-borne infections is high while transfusing the plasma. But this risk can be minimized by a proper screening of the donor for infections. Donors must be subjected to screen for HIV, Hepatitis, Syphilis, etc. to ensure there is no chance of transmission of these infections.

Convalescent plasma therapy is part of a passive immunization that may boost the patient's passive immunity to the threshold to fight the infections. When we have no effective medicines, no vaccines or any other way to stop this coronavirus, the convalescent plasma therapy can be a name of hope. From the previous report and pieces of evidence, I hope the world will conduct this therapy with proper planning for collection, labeling and storage of plasma, evaluation of donor, and patient's eligibility.





Soon, the world will get the means to address this Covid-19 and give the world life back.

The writer is a registered pharmacist


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Psychological disorder amid Covid-19
Convalescent plasma therapy to fight Covid-19
A president who promised to put ‘America First’ instead turned us into this
Price of edible salt and consumers’ health
Medical waste threatening public health
Plight of Rohingyas in camps and sea
Telemedicine services amid COVID-19
Three pathways to war between the US and China


Latest News
Khulna physician killed in scuffle with patient’s relative
Gono Forum MP Mokabbir tests Covid-19 positive
20 Indian soldiers killed at Ladakh border; 43 Chinese casualties: ANI
20 Indian troops killed in China clash
Amazon faces challenge from Walmart, Shopify
Appleton re-examines use of city logo
Man Utd star Rashford uses platform for greater good
Premier League CEO backs 'Black Lives Matter' on team shirts
Trump says he will sign police reform executive order on Tuesday
UK COVID-19 vaccine to begin human trials this week
Most Read News
Life-saving coronavirus drug Dexamethasone available in Bangladesh
Bangladesh: Highest 53 deaths recorded in single day
Sectarian riots and Sushant Singh Rajput: An Obituary
Proper implementation is key to overcome challenges of budget
Ex-director of Suhrawardy Hospital dies of coronavirus
Life-saving coronavirus drug has been found
New Zealand's 1st COVID-19 cases in 24 days came from UK
Banking transaction till 2pm, branches at red zone to remain closed
Urgent support needed for laid off RMG workers
353 Bangaldeshis in KSA die of coronavirus
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, 01552319639, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft