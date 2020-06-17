Price of edible salt and consumers’ health



Abdul Quaiyum



Import of salt was under the restricted list in 2006-09 import policy order. This is withdrawn from restricted list after 31 December 2008. Though it was withdrawn, restriction on import of common salt such as table salt, refined salt and boulder salt made in sequent import policy orders by including separate paragraph. Since the salt used in industry is different in nature, a very limited number of industrial entrepreneurs are allowed to imports boulder salt or refined salt as raw material.



Total Tax Incidence (TTI) of 31% in case of importing boulder salt by caustic soda producer and 37% in case of importing refined salt by other industries. It may be noted that boulder salt is imported by four establishments in producing caustic soda. Total production capacities of these establishments are 1,82,050 MT. While importing boulder salt by refineries they have to pay total tax 89.32%.



The Chemical goods producer imported 3.32 lakh MT of boulder salt and pharmaceutical industry imported 0.29 lakh MT of refined salt in the year 2018-19. Besides, different industries including might be foreign exchange earning hotel imported 0.33 lakh MT of refined salt by paying 89.32% duty. No boulder salt is imported by refineries in 2018-19 and 2019-20. But 3.32 lakh MT and 2.77 lakh MT of boulder salt has been imported by caustic soda producer in 2018-19 and 2019-20 (up to December 2019) respectively. In the year 2018-19, 18.24 lakh MT of crude salt has been produced in the country.



Effort has been made to assess demand for salt by the information of 2018-19 and 2019-20. Crude Salt required 12.26 lakh MT to produce 8.96 lakh MT of edible salt. By accumulating all sectors such as industries, livestock and fish processing, demand of crude salt may be made about 20.49 lakh MT from which demand for refined salt may be assessed at 15.59 lakh MT.



Supply of crude salt would be less due to the low production of crude salt. It is known that this shortage of produced crude salt is met through importing sodium chloride at the name of disodium sulphate. To import disodium sulphate total tax incidence is 31%. It is observed that 5.63 lakh MT of disodium sulphate has been imported in 2018-19 and 3.31 lakh MT in 2019-20 (up to December). Moreover, 3.26 lakh MT of disodium sulphate was imported in 2015-16. By comparing quantity of disodium sulphate imported in 2018-19 with 2015-16 it is observed that about 73% import increases by three years. There is the possibility of abuse if same product is open for any special industries and imposed restriction on other industries.



Production of Crude Salt started in 1961 in planned way by the Government in the country. Later on some steps is taken to solve the problem related to producing crude salt by implementing titled "Development of salt industry project" at the Government level under the supervision of Bangladesh Small and Cottage Industries Corporation and withdrawal of excise duty imposed on producing crude salt is made.



Compared to the previous year cost for producing crude salt per acre have been increased in 2018-19. Producing crude salt costing total 1,53,000 taka per acre is made in different sector such as labour, land rent and equipment. 40.85% of the total cost spends on land rent and 39.22% on labour wages.



By utilising 59,563 acre of land, crude salt is produced18.24 lakh MT that is per acre 30.62 MT of crude salt takes place and production cost in MT stands at 4996.73 taka for the year 2018-19. From this information, cost for producing crude salt can be made at about 5.00 taka per kg. Now in order to move the crude salt from field to mill gate total costs per kg stand at 7.13 taka including producers profit, carry to Sampan, transfer in ship and transfer loss to mill gate.



Edible Salt is being produced by vaccum, mechanical and manual method. Share in the market in respect of edible salt is vaccum 33%, mechanical 20% and manual 47%. In order to make easy to understand, effort has been made to concentrate on vaccum method only. Costs of refining crude salt stands at 23.33 taka under this method. On the other hand, in case of importers of sodium chloride at the name of sodium sulphate total costs stand at 17.64 taka per kg. Profits of the refineries stand at 6.30% and in case of distributor profits stand at 4.84%.

Besides, in case of retailers profits stand at 36.29%. On the other hand, in case of importers of sodium chloride at the name of disodium sulphate retailer profit stands at 65.97%. If refineries are allowed to import boulder salt then cost would come down to taka 17.99 per kg. In this case refineries pay total duty of 89.32%. It is known shortage of supply of crude salt is met by imported boulder salt for chemical goods producer. In this case, cost would come down to 16.33 taka per kg and retailers profit is about 35%.



C&F price of crude/boulder salt is 2,580 taka per MT. After paying 89.32% total duty and making other expenditure total cost stand at 5.89 taka per kg. Besides, after paying 31% total duty total cost in respect of boulder salt stand at 4.39 taka per kg for using in industry. On the other hand, C&F price of sodium sulphate per MT is taka 9,460 after paying duties, price per kg stand at 13.89 taka.



Disodium sulphate and sodium chloride seems to be same. Consequently, importers import sodium chloride at the name of disodium sulphate by paying total duty of 31%. It is known that this imported sodium chloride is packed for marketing by imitating the branded packet of established different enterprises. In order to market their product they provide high rate of profit to the retailers. Consequently refineries are compelled as well to provide high rate of profit to the retailers. Under this situation, Government losses the revenue on the one hand and on the other this can be injurious to the health of consumer. Crude salt producer are highly protected by imposing high rate of TTI on importing boulder salt and restriction imposed there on.



Under the circumstances, import control on boulder salt may be withdrawn by imposing 30% regulatory duty instead of 3%. In this case total tax incidence (TTI) on boulder salt would be 128.20% whereas if 20% this comes to 113.80%. This proposal to increase TTI along with withdrawing restriction will increase the government revenue on the one hand and increase protection to crude salt production on the other.



Moreover, retailer profit is calculated at 36% while fixed the Maximum Retail Price (MRP) in case of producing edible salt by refining crude salt produced in the country. Consequently, consumers are not getting salt at fair price. Therefore, setting the retailers profit at maximum 20% may be made to fix the MRP. Besides, quantitative restriction on importing disodium sulphate & boulder salt may be imposed by taking expert opinion on using disodium sulphate and boulder salt by the industries so that excess of their demand could not be imported at lower duty.



The writer is former member, Bangladesh Trade and, Tariff Commission

















