

Confusion grips people on the red zones



As much as there is confusion, there is also ambiguity regarding the topic. The government announced 'general holiday' for those in the areas to be classified as red and yellow zones, but changed it hours later. In a revised circular, the Cabinet Division kept the areas in the yellow zone out of shutdown. It further said all the offices and businesses in the yellow zones to be classified as red zones and will remain shutting for a certain period.



We mark clear inefficiency and ineptness from our policy makers involved to contain the COVID-19 spread in the marked red zone areas. Moreover, the government's authorities concerned should have drawn bitter lessons from the failure of the previous 66 days long protracted 'general holidays'. The officials concerned should have dig deeper to analyse the nature of people's movement patterns, the rate of infection varying from one area to another and accordingly categorise a list to impose a strict ban on people's movement.

It is also time to change and clarify the much confusing term 'general holiday'. That said - the term do not prohibit people from going out or coming in, only a few shops and offices are closed and it has resulted in crowding at Bazaars and superstores.

Altogether, the need of the minute is to prepare clearly demarcated zoning maps specifying particular areas so that the authorities can take proper steps.



We have a couple of suggestions to offer to make things easier. First, the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) must actively engage the two city corporations for the mapping method. Second, the government must urgently work on the transfer of knowledge with other countries, on how they managed to contain the spread of the virus in their cities.











Last of all people�s enthusiastic participation is a must to contain the spread of Coronavirus. We have been puzzled enough and it is time to get out of the smokescreen for battling the COVID- 19.





