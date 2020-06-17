Video
Wednesday, 17 June, 2020, 2:34 AM
City News

C-19: JPC launches 24hr ambulance service

Published : Wednesday, 17 June, 2020

Jatiya Press Club on Tuesday launched 24 hours ambulance service for its members during the Covid-19 pandemic.
"The service was launched with assistance from Bangladesh Ambulance Malik Kallyan Samity," said a press release on Tuesday.
Jatiya Press Club President Saiful Alam, General Secretary Farida Yasmin and Ambulance Malik Kallyan Samity President Golam Mostafa were present while launching the services on the Press Club premises.
Press Club Joint Secretary Mainul Alam, organizing committee member also Dhaka Union of Journalists President Kuddus Afrad, and Ambulance Malik Kallyan Samity general secretary Md badal Matbor were also present.
Jatiya Press Club Members were asked to contact Mohammad Selim Uddin over mobile phone- 01552-370067 for availing of the service.
Earlier on May 19, Jatiya Press Club opened a booth for collecting samples from coronavirus suspect journalists.
The booth was installed in association with Brac.    -UNB


