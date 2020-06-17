Advanced tech usages are expediting global change during C-19: Palak





"The country will lag behind if we can't keep pace with the increasingly changing world triggered by the intensive use of technology amid coronavirus situation," he said on Tuesday while inaugurating "Advanced Certification for Management Professionals (ACMP) 4.0 Summer 2020" training course through zoom online jointly organized by LICT project and Institute of Business Administration (IBA) of University of Dhaka.

Chaired by IBA Director Professor Dr. Ferhat Anwar, the function was addressed, among others, by Bangladesh Computer Council (BCC) Executive Director Partha pratim Deb, LICT Project Director Md Rezaul Karim and IT-ITES Policy Adviser Sami Ahmed, MDP Coordinator of IBA Sutapa Bhattacjarjee, Bangladesh Association of Software and Information Services (BASIS) President Syed Almas Kabir as well as Bangladesh Association of Call Center & Outsourcing (BACCO) President Wahid Sharif.















