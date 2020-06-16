Riyadh agrees with Dhaka to bring back  Bangladeshis in phases





Saudi foreign minister Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud agreed with the decision during a conversation with his Bangladeshi counterpart Dr AK Abdul Momen over telephone on Sunday, a foreign ministry press release said on Monday.

"Those who got stuck in the KSA going to perform Omrah, students and female workers will be given priority while bringing back Bangladeshis who are willing to return," it said.

Dr Momen urged the Saudi government to engage Bangladeshi agriculture labourers in boosting agri production and fish cultivation projects there in the post Covid-19 era.









He said the Saudi companies can play a role in ensuring food safety of other countries by boosting agricultural production engaging skilled Bangladeshi agri labourers.

Dr Momen also urged the Saudi government to utilize Bangladeshi workers engaged in others sectors in the agriculture sector.

He said skilled Bangladeshi hands in IT sector can contribute to Saudi Arabia.

