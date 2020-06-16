36 intelligent alien civilizations could be communicating in our galaxy: Study



Their estimate is based on the assumption that intelligent life would evolve on other planets in the same way that it has done on Earth, and the paper is published in The Astrophysical Journal. The research estimated the number of what the scientists call Communicating Extra-Terrestrial Intelligent civilisations (CETI) - or alien civilisations like our own which broadcast radio signals into space.

Professor Christopher Conselice, an astrophysicist at Nottingham, explained: "There should be at least a few dozen active civilisations in our galaxy under the assumption that it takes five billion years for intelligent life to form on other planets, as on Earth."

"The idea is looking at evolution, but on a cosmic scale. We call this calculation the Astrobiological Copernican Limit," added Professor Conselice, who was the lead researcher on the study. The Astrobiological Copernican Limit has two conditions - or assumptions - based on what we know about intelligent civilisations from Earth.

Basically these conditions suggest that for planets which are, like Earth, within a star's habitable zone and have the right distribution of elements, intelligent communicating life will evolve between 4.5 and 5.5 billion years after the planet forms.

Going by this principle the researchers say there should be at least 36 civilisations within our galaxy. That is the lower limit, assuming these civilisations only last 100 years, based on how long Earth has been a communicating civilisation.

But the researchers say that if these civilisations are evenly spread throughout the galaxy then our nearest CETI could by 17,000 light years away - making it practically impossible to communicate with them. Unfortunately, they add that the likelihood that the host stars for this life are similar to our own in terms of mass is "extremely small" and that most of them would be unstable red dwarfs.

This means it is very possible that humanity is the only civilisation within our galaxy, as the survival time for life could generally be quite limited. The assumption, known as the Astrobiological Copernican Principle is fair as everything from chemical reactions to star formation is known to occur if the conditions are right, he said. "[If intelligent life forms] in a scientific way, not just a random way or just a very unique way, then you would expect at least this many civilisations within our galaxy," he said.

He added that, while it is a speculative theory, he believes alien life would have similarities in appearance to life on Earth. "We wouldn't be super shocked by seeing them," he said.

Under the strictest set of assumptions - where, as on Earth, life forms between 4.5bn and 5.5bn years after star formation - there are likely between four and 211 civilisations in the Milky Way today capable of communicating with others, with 36 the most likely figure. But Conselice noted that this figure is conservative, not least as it is based on how long our own civilisation has been sending out signals into space - a period of just 100 years so far.

The team add that our civilisation would need to survive at least another 6,120 years for two-way communication. "They would be quite far away … 17,000 light years is our calculation for the closest one," said Conselice. "If we do find things closer … then that would be a good indication that the lifespan of [communicating] civilisations is much longer than a hundred or a few hundred years, that an intelligent civilisation can last for thousands or millions of years. The more we find nearby, the better it looks for the long-term survival of our own civilisation."









Dr Oliver Shorttle, an expert in extrasolar planets at the University of Cambridge who was not involved in the research, said several as yet poorly understood factors needed to be unpicked to make such estimates, including how life on Earth began and how many Earth-like planets considered habitable could truly support life. -GUARDIAN





