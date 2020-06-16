Video
Tuesday, 16 June, 2020, 12:43 AM
Writ challenging water price hike in Dhaka city

Published : Tuesday, 16 June, 2020 at 12:00 AM
Staff Correspondent

A writ petition was filed on Monday with the High Court (HC), seeking injunction on Dhaka Water Supply and Sewerage Authority's (DWASA) decision to increase the price of water by 25 percent from April 1 this year.
Supreme Court Lawyer Tanvir Ahmed submitted the petition through an email as a public interest litigation.
Citing the petition, Lawyer Tanvir told the Daily Observer that Dhaka Wasa had increased water tariff by 5 percent on September 1 last year. It has further increased the water price by 25 percent from April 1 this year, he added.
Most of the inhabitants of Dhaka are now facing serious financial crisis and amid coronavirus pandemic, increasing the water tariff is not only illegal but also an unkind act.
The petitioner said DWASA can increase the water tariff by only 5 percent in consultation with the government as per section 22 of the Dhaka Water Supply and Sewerage Authority Act, 1996.


