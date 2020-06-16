Writ challenging water price hike in Dhaka city





Supreme Court Lawyer Tanvir Ahmed submitted the petition through an email as a public interest litigation.

Citing the petition, Lawyer Tanvir told the Daily Observer that Dhaka Wasa had increased water tariff by 5 percent on September 1 last year. It has further increased the water price by 25 percent from April 1 this year, he added.

Most of the inhabitants of Dhaka are now facing serious financial crisis and amid coronavirus pandemic, increasing the water tariff is not only illegal but also an unkind act.

The petitioner said DWASA can increase the water tariff by only 5 percent in consultation with the government as per section 22 of the Dhaka Water Supply and Sewerage Authority Act, 1996.























