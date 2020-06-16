Two more cops die of C-19





They are sub-inspector Sub-Inspector (SI) SM Mukul, 55, and constable Md Abul Hossain Azad, 51.

SM Mukul hailed from Gopalganj while Md Abul Hossain Azad from Netrakona. They were working at Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP).

With the two, the number of deaths from Covid-19 infection in Bangladesh Police reached 26, according to a statement of Police Headquarters (PHQ).

Mukul breathed his last at Impulse Hospital where he was undergoing treatment and Abul Hossain died at Central Police Hospital at Rajarbagh.

Mukul tested Covid-19 positive on May 23 and started taking treatment at home. He was shifted to Impulse Hospital on May 26 as his condition deteriorated. He breathed his last at around 11:00am, according to PHQ officials.

He left behind his wife, three daughters and a son, as well as relatives and friends.

Constable Hossain tested Covid-19 positive while discharging duties at Azampur police outpost of Uttara Division of DMP.

Hossain was undergoing treatment at Rajarbagh Central Police Hospital and he breathed his last around 4:12am, PHQ officials said.

Hossain left behind his wife and two daughters, as well as many other well-wishers.

Bodies of the two frontline fighters against Covid-19 were sent to their respective villages for burial at their family graveyards.















