Extortion in transport sector comes to an end, but is it for good?





Extortion has come to an end following a meeting between Inspector General of Police (IGP) Dr Benazir Ahmed and transport leaders. The meeting was held at the Police Headquarters last Thursday.

The transport leaders - representing the owners as well as workers - agreed to put an end to extortion in the name of subscription of different organizations related to the sector.

Other issues regarding the transport sector such as no licenceless driving, no unfit vehicles on the road, no human haulers (such as Nasimon, Korimon and the like) to operate on the highways, and bringing back discipline on the road at any cost, were also discussed in the meeting.

Secretary General of Bangladesh Transport Owners Association Khandakar Enayet Ullah issued a notice to all transport associations and transport workers federation and all transport related people not to collect any money from the transports including buses at the terminals, highways and roads.

According to the notice, additional fares cannot be charged from the passengers over the government fixed 60 per cent extra fare during the Covid-19 pandemic period and health directives have to be followed strictly.

The notice also stated that legal action will be taken if any kind of extortion is collected from the transports.

Enayet Ullah told to the Daily Observer, "We want to stop extortion in the transport sector forever. We have clearly declared that if we get any allegation of extortion from the transports then we will go for legal action against the extortionists."

Many transport owners usually accuse you of extortion in the transport sectors, replying to this, Enayet Ullah said, "The extortionists also complained that we are preventing them from doing their job."

While talking to this correspondent different transport owners and transport related people said that they are not paying extortion now.

Sabuj Mridha, one of the bus owners of Azmery Glory Bus Transport Company, said, "We don't have to pay any money now. All sort of extortion has totally stopped."

Mojibur Rahman, Manager of Jalalabad (Simanto) Transport Company Ltd, said, "Earlier we had to pay money to different organizations. But, now we don't have to pay any extortion after getting the notice from transport owners association and nobody compels us to pay any money."

Another bus owner of Agradut Paribahan Company Ltd Muhammad Humayun Bhuiya said, "Because of the strictness of the government all sorts of extortion has now stopped."

Meanwhile, law enforcement agencies are enforcing traffic laws very strictly. Traffic police started to file cases against buses that do not follow traffic rules and do not have fitness certificates for plying the road.

Traffic Police Sergeant Sharif Ahmed Sonet (West Division Prosecution Branch), said, "We have taken a hard-line. Lot of cases are being filed against buses that don't follow the rules of passenger boarding and dropping. We are also monitoring fitness of the transports." The much discussed extortion issue in the transport sector has stopped for the time being and many transport owners wanted to see it as a permanent solution.

















