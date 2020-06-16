NBR to raise income tax payers to 1crore





"We have taken a fresh strategy to increase the Taxpayers Identification Numbers (TIN) within a year to increase the revenue collection in the fiscal year 2020-21 to implement the budget properly," a senior official of the NBR told the Daily Observer on Sunday.

The limit of tax-free annual income will be raised to Tk300, 000 from Tk250, 000 in the next fiscal year which has remained unchanged for the last five years.

"Besides, to offset tax loss the NBR will make the submission of income tax returns mandatory for holders of all TINs," he informed.

The number of TIN holders is nearly 50 lakh in current fiscal year but only 22 lakh submit returns, sources said.

The government set Tk1,03,945 crore tax collection target on income, profits and capital gains for NBR in this financial year (2020-21), which was Tk1,02,894 crore in the revised target in the current fiscal.

About the matter, NBR Chairman Abu Hena Md Rahmatul Muneem said the tax rate in Bangladesh is comparatively higher than other countries as there is a tendency among citizens to dodge taxes.

"We will gradually reduce the tax rate and increase the coverage," he added.

NBR officials said the tax authority will take action against those who do not submit their returns.

If necessary, the bank accounts of the suspects will be searched. The number of individual taxpayer is very low in proportion to the population.

A large portion of the able-bodied people is still out of the tax net.

The government has adopted several strategies this time including tax rebates on online returns, investment facility for black money, increase in tax at source of garments and bonds and 50 percent penalty to prevent money laundering, officials also said.

However, the NBR, the country's central authority for tax administration, has set the revenue collection target at Tk3, 30,000 crore in the upcoming fiscal 2020-21. In the first 10 months (July-April) of the current 2019-20 fiscal year, the deficit in the collection of duties and taxes is Tk62,000 crore.

The National Board of Revenue (NBR) estimates that the deficit could exceed Tk80,000 crore from the revised target by the end of the fiscal year. The target of NBR was Tk3, 25,600 crore revenue collection in the 2019-20 fiscal year.





















