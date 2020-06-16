Retail markets writhe under corona crunch





Although all the shopping malls have reopened after a two-month lockdown and Eid- ul -Fitr holidays, it was reported that the number of consumers is very low in the markets.

Visiting different markets, it was observed that a few buyers went to mobile and computer shops but there are no buyers in clothes, shoes and other shops. Besides, there were comparatively thin trade in the city's footpath shops. In the market opposite Dhaka College, in front of Gauchia Super Market, this correspondent found a few buyers.

There are no buyers at the shops inside New Market, but buyers are buying products from the footpaths.

Shop owners are waiting for the buyers all the day. A shop owner of New Market Abdul Matin said during the pandemic period middle class people cannot earn and expend much.

One of the consumers at New Market, Afsara Sultana, said during the lockdown period we could not buy our necessary clothes. That's why today (Sunday) we came to buy our necessary clothes from the sidewalk market near the New Market, she added.

Bashundhara City, one of the most popular shopping malls in the city, opened last Friday (June 12). Abu Bashar Quayum, manager of 'Bay' Showroom at the shopping mall, said they have sold a few pairs of shoes in the last three days. The sale situation is very bad.

Buyer's presence is comparatively good in the mobile phone and computer market. However, buyers complained that the prices of these products have gone up. The sellers claim the prices of these products have gone up because of lack of import.

Abul Shahriar came to Elephant Road to buy a keyboard for his computer. He said that the price of the keyboard which was TK 400 before is now TK 550. The prices of almost all computer equipment have gone up.

Abul Basar, owner of Ratul Computer Accessories, said, "We retailers bring goods from wholesalers and sell them." Where earlier 5 wholesalers used to give us goods, now 2 wholesalers give us goods. That is why the prices of all computer products have gone up, he said.

















