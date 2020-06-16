Video
Tuesday, 16 June, 2020, 12:42 AM
8pc of the corona infected are children

No special treatment facility for them in country

Published : Tuesday, 16 June, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 41
Banani Mallick

Eight percent of the coronavirus-infected people in the country are children, according to the information of Directorate of Health.
Of them 2.31 percent children have already died while globally 2.5 to 3 percent children have been infected with the virus and the death toll is below one percent.
If the total number of deaths is taken into account, then 6,500 out of 90,619 infected people are children.
The government has set up a dedicated treatment facility for children at the Dhaka Medical College and Hospital (DMCH).
But the DMCH has only 14 beds for children with no ICU, ventilator and dialyses facilities.
Except for the facility at the DMCH, the country has no separate coronavirus treatment hospital for children.
Talking to the Daily Observer panicked parents Ayesha Khatun and Jasim Ahmed who live at Gopibagh said, "How could the ministry concerned ignore such an important issue like treatment of children?"  
As this correspondent contacted the Dhaka Shishu Hospital, a special hospital for children, an official said they were not providing treatment to corona positive children.
The official informed that they had only opened a 22-bed isolation unit
after coronavirus pandemic.
The official also said earlier the hospital authorities had applied to the Health Ministry to set up a corona dedicated unit but they had not received any positive response yet.
Professor Dr Shafi Ahmed Muaz, a child specialist and the Director of the Dhaka Shishu Hospital, said currently they didn't have any arrangement for children.
The Institute of Epidemiology Disease Control and Research (IEDCR) of Bangladesh are preserving the total number of coronavirus-infected people, the death toll and related information on its website.
On Saturday the website of the IEDCR showed that about three percent children aged between one and ten and seven percent aged between 11 and 20 of the corona-infected people are corona positive.
The number of death toll of the children aged between one and ten is 0.82 percent whereas the number of children aged between 11 and 20 is 1.49 percent.
The death toll of the children is ten percent of the total death toll and infection.  
IEDCR Principal Scientific Officer Dr ASM Alamgir said the number of coronavirus-infected children at global level is 2.5 to 3 three percent but in Bangladesh it is eight percent.
"No doubt it is alarming and we are trying to know the reason for the rise in deaths of so many children from corona virus compared to other countries across the world," he said.












