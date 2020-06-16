US provides $173m more to help BD fight Covid-19





"The US government, through the United States Agency for International Development (USAID), is providing $173 million in new funding to complement the government of Bangladesh's ongoing efforts to respond to the spread of the novel coronavirus," US Ambassador to

Bangladesh Earl Miller made the new funding announcement at a virtual event on Monday.

It includes a new food assistance programme for 100,000 urban poor living in low-income areas of Dhaka, and to strengthen development activities and post-Covid-19 recovery in Bangladesh, he said.

The additional assistance will support a new program to provide cash-based transfers for food to 100,000 urban poor living in low-income areas of Kalyanpur and Sattala Bosti, and re-establish linkages between markets and local agricultural production, as well as support supply chains.





This new round of assistance will also expand support for community surveillance, infection prevention and control activities, including training for heroic frontline responders, and increase knowledge and dispel myths and misconceptions about the disease.

Additionally, USAID will initiate new activities to improve case management and strengthen regulatory and quality standards for local production of personal protective equipment (PPE) and other medical supplies for local use as well as for export worldwide, helping to keep people employed and benefitting the Bangladeshi economy.



In Bangladesh, the US government, through USAID alone, has provided nearly $37 million to support Covid-19 response efforts.

The last batch of newly recruited Bangladeshi doctors participating in a joint USAID- Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS)-offered, two-day, in-person training focused on Covid-19 infection prevention and control (IPC) and case management, and is just one example of recent initiatives made possible through U.S. government funding and cooperation.

"The training, implemented by international NGO Management Sciences for Health, will enable participating doctors and nurses to effectively treat infected persons while keeping themselves safe and helping to reduce the spread of the virus. At the conclusion of this week's course, 1,000 new doctors will have participated in the two-day training," the Embassy said.

Speaking at the virtual event, US Ambassador to Bangladesh Earl Miller said the United States is proud to provide financial and technical assistance for Bangladesh's Covid-19 readiness and response efforts.

"I am especially pleased our new USAID funding will provide life-saving food assistance to thousands of urban, under-privileged people in Dhaka. It is one more way that we are partnering with Bangladesh to address the impact of Covid-19."

In addition to supporting Covid-19 and humanitarian response efforts, on May 3, USAID Mission Director Derrick Brown signed a bilateral agreement amendment with the Government of Bangladesh to support more than $156 million in development activities in the country.



These activities will help Bangladesh address development challenges, including the impact of Covid-19, that threaten to undermine its economic potential and stability and they exemplify the strong partnership between our two countries.



Speaking at the event, USAID Mission Director Brown said, "I'm proud that USAID has been a long-standing partner of Bangladesh and is committed to helping achieve Bangladesh's goal of becoming an upper-middle-income country by 2031."





















