House passes supplementary budget





AHM Mustafa Kamal placed the supplementary budget on June 11 along with the national budget for 2020-21 fiscal.

The parliament passed the budget to meet the increased expenditures under different ministries and divisions.

The Finance Minister during his concluding speech said, "We all know the reason for the addition-subtraction or adjustment of the budget this year."

"In view of the global Covid-19 epidemic, we have considered adjusting some of the revenues and expenditures in the supplementary budget," he informed.

"We have also reduced the GDP growth target from 8.2 percent to 5.2 percent, Kamal said hoping, "If we can achieve this set target, it will be the highest in South Asia."

He said an additional Tk3, 605 crore was allocated for the healthcare sector.

Mentioning that there is no system to withdraw money from the state treasury if the budget is not given, the Finance Minister said, "The people of the country are getting authority in all matters in our budget this year (upcoming 2020-21 fiscal year)."

"We have to save the people of the country," he said adding, "We will try to protect people from this coronavirus infection as much as possible with the infinite mercy of Allah."

It is not just the economic budget it is a humanitarian budget as well. "We usually earn revenue and spend it. This time we will spend revenue first and then earn revenue." He asked everyone to manage this budget on the basis of consensus.

On Monday, the Finance Minister moved the supplementary budget to the House following general discussion on it.

As many as 167 cut-motions were moved by ten members. Discussions were held on two cut-motions - on Social Welfare Ministry and Disaster Management and Relief Ministry.

The cut motions were brought by Jatiya Party MPs Kazi Firoz Rashid, Mujibul Huq, Pir Fazlur Rahman, Fakhrul Imam, Rowshan Ara Mannan, Shamim Haider Patwary, Liaquat Hossain Khoka, BNP MP Md Harunur Rashid, Rumin Farhana and Gonoforum MP Mukabbir Khan.

However, those cut-motions were rejected by voice votes. According to the budget document, an amount of Tk523, 190 crore was allocated in favour of 62 ministries and divisions for the 2019-20 fiscal.

But in the supplementary budget, allocations for 26 ministries and divisions were increased to Tk46516.11 crore while Tk18353.97 crore reduced for 35 ministries and divisions.

The Finance Division got the highest allocation of Tk36, 356.45 crore while the CHT Affair Ministry the lowest Tk1.54 crore .









The Prime Minister's Office got Tk 214.73 crore while Cabinet Division Tk59.88 crore, Supreme Court Tk3.39 crore, Election Commission Secretariat Tk298.58 crore, Public Service Commission Tk18.30 crore, Economic Relations Division Tk65.10 crore, Planning Division Tk379.55 crore, IMED Tk53.34 crore, Statistics and information Management Division Tk290.60 crore, Defense Ministry Tk454.90 crore, Armed Forces Division Tk92.58 crore, Public Security Division Tk294.12 crore, Social Welfare Ministry Tk12.79 crore, Women and Children Affairs Ministry Tk39.98 crore, Labour and Employment Ministry Tk53.96 crore, Housing and Public Works Ministry Tk842.99 crore, Religious Affairs Ministry Tk527.42 crore, Local Government Division Tk2,808.31 crore, Industries Ministry Tk450.19 crore, Textile and Jute Ministry Tk559.48 crore, Energy and Mineral Resources Division Tk494.57 crore, Water Resources Ministry Tk837.14 crore, Disaster Management and Relief Ministry Tk1232.53 crore and Shipping Ministry Tk73.27 crore.





