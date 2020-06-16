Kuwait to continue detention of MP Shahid for probe





According to the Arab Times of Kuwait, the police investigation said that the accused (Shahid) transferred money, suspected to be millions of dinars, to European and Gulf banks recently as he was preparing to transfer his activity and operations outside Kuwait, after he had learned that his name had appeared in the file of residence fraud, human trafficking and money laundering.

"We have no idea about the issue as the Kuwaiti government did not say anything to about the issue; however, we asked our ambassador to look into the issue and inform us about that," Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen told the Daily Observer on Monday evening without elaboration.

Earlier, Momen told media that "Our ambassador to Kuwait informed us that the MP was arrested by the Kuwait CID over allegations of money laundering and human trafficking."

"The Immigration Investigations arrested a Bangladeshi national who holds Canadian citizenship and an Egyptian expatriate whose name was mentioned as part of the ongoing investigations to uncover those involved and received gifts or money in exchange for breaching their job duties and completing the transactions of the Bangladeshi representative in government ministries." the news said.

Kuwaiti Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs and Minister of Interior Anas Al-Saleh stated that everyone mentioned in the investigations, whether it is a government official or a prominent figure, will be brought to the investigation authorities in the Ministry of Interior and will be referred to the Public Prosecution, to complete the procedures, if his involvement is proven, Arab Times said.

Earlier report said a Bangladeshi lawmaker has been arrested in Kuwait over alleged involvement in human trafficking and money laundering on June 6. Shahid, also known as Kazi Papul, has a big business firm in Kuwait. Shahid is its managing director and a Kuwaiti national is its chairperson.

"His Kuwaiti partner is trying to help him with bail," Momen mentioned.

Contacted earlier in the day, Bangladesh Ambassador to Kuwait SM Abul Kalam said he was trying to learn why the MP was detained. "No human trafficking takes place from Bangladesh to Kuwait. What happens is visa trading," he said.

In response to a complaint filed on February 16, Bangladesh's Anti-Corruption Commission opened an enquiry into an allegation that Shahid Islam amassed Tk 1,400 crore by trafficking people to Kuwait and siphoned off the money to different countries.

Arab Times said on Monday that momentum has built up among MPs demanding to disclose name of high ranking former and current officials and MPs involved in human trafficking and money laundering in Kuwait.

New surprises and details were revealed in the case of the Bangladeshi representative accused of trafficking in persons, residencies and money laundering, as it was revealed that 7 prominent officials, some of whom were referred to retirement, and others at the head of their work in 3 government agencies-- the Tender Committee and the Ministries of Interior and Foreign Affairs are complicit with the accused, and they have obtained bribes and gifts to facilitate his suspicious operations.

The Public Prosecution has decided to continue the detention of Bangladeshi MP and a fellow countrymen to complete the investigation, after listening to the testimony of 11 expatriates who were brought from Bangladesh and had paid large sums of money not just for visa but also for residence renewal.

The sources indicated that news of the recognition of the Bangladeshi MP in the investigations that he provided huge amounts to a senior officer in the Ministry of the Interior who was facilitating his work, and that he was dealing with him as a mediator.

"The Immigration Investigations arrested a Bangladeshi national who holds Canadian citizenship and an Egyptian expatriate whose name was mentioned as part of the ongoing investigations to uncover those involved who received gifts or money in exchange for breaching their job duties and completing the transactions of the Bangladeshi representative in government ministries," the news said.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs and Minister of Interior Anas Al-Saleh stated that everyone mentioned in the investigations, whether a government official or a prominent figure, will be brought in front of the investigation authorities in the Ministry of Interior, he will be referred to the Public Prosecution, to complete the procedures, if his involvement is proven, Arab Times said.

On the other hand, MP Youssef Al-Fadhala, MP Abdel Wahab Al-Babtain and MP Dr Abdul Karim Al-Kandari of Kuwait called for publishing the names of the MPs and officers involved and called on the Anti-Corruption Commission to take action, the news added.

















The Kuwaiti Public Prosecution has decided to continue the detention of Bangladeshi national Mohammad Shahid Islam, independent lawmaker from Luxmipur-2, and a Kuwaiti fellow to complete the investigation, after listening to the testimony of 11 expatriates who were brought from Bangladesh and had paid large sums of money not just for visa but also for residence renewal.According to the Arab Times of Kuwait, the police investigation said that the accused (Shahid) transferred money, suspected to be millions of dinars, to European and Gulf banks recently as he was preparing to transfer his activity and operations outside Kuwait, after he had learned that his name had appeared in the file of residence fraud, human trafficking and money laundering."We have no idea about the issue as the Kuwaiti government did not say anything to about the issue; however, we asked our ambassador to look into the issue and inform us about that," Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen told the Daily Observer on Monday evening without elaboration.Earlier, Momen told media that "Our ambassador to Kuwait informed us that the MP was arrested by the Kuwait CID over allegations of money laundering and human trafficking.""The Immigration Investigations arrested a Bangladeshi national who holds Canadian citizenship and an Egyptian expatriate whose name was mentioned as part of the ongoing investigations to uncover those involved and received gifts or money in exchange for breaching their job duties and completing the transactions of the Bangladeshi representative in government ministries." the news said.Kuwaiti Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs and Minister of Interior Anas Al-Saleh stated that everyone mentioned in the investigations, whether it is a government official or a prominent figure, will be brought to the investigation authorities in the Ministry of Interior and will be referred to the Public Prosecution, to complete the procedures, if his involvement is proven, Arab Times said.Earlier report said a Bangladeshi lawmaker has been arrested in Kuwait over alleged involvement in human trafficking and money laundering on June 6. Shahid, also known as Kazi Papul, has a big business firm in Kuwait. Shahid is its managing director and a Kuwaiti national is its chairperson."His Kuwaiti partner is trying to help him with bail," Momen mentioned.Contacted earlier in the day, Bangladesh Ambassador to Kuwait SM Abul Kalam said he was trying to learn why the MP was detained. "No human trafficking takes place from Bangladesh to Kuwait. What happens is visa trading," he said.In response to a complaint filed on February 16, Bangladesh's Anti-Corruption Commission opened an enquiry into an allegation that Shahid Islam amassed Tk 1,400 crore by trafficking people to Kuwait and siphoned off the money to different countries.Arab Times said on Monday that momentum has built up among MPs demanding to disclose name of high ranking former and current officials and MPs involved in human trafficking and money laundering in Kuwait.New surprises and details were revealed in the case of the Bangladeshi representative accused of trafficking in persons, residencies and money laundering, as it was revealed that 7 prominent officials, some of whom were referred to retirement, and others at the head of their work in 3 government agencies-- the Tender Committee and the Ministries of Interior and Foreign Affairs are complicit with the accused, and they have obtained bribes and gifts to facilitate his suspicious operations.The Public Prosecution has decided to continue the detention of Bangladeshi MP and a fellow countrymen to complete the investigation, after listening to the testimony of 11 expatriates who were brought from Bangladesh and had paid large sums of money not just for visa but also for residence renewal.The sources indicated that news of the recognition of the Bangladeshi MP in the investigations that he provided huge amounts to a senior officer in the Ministry of the Interior who was facilitating his work, and that he was dealing with him as a mediator."The Immigration Investigations arrested a Bangladeshi national who holds Canadian citizenship and an Egyptian expatriate whose name was mentioned as part of the ongoing investigations to uncover those involved who received gifts or money in exchange for breaching their job duties and completing the transactions of the Bangladeshi representative in government ministries," the news said.Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs and Minister of Interior Anas Al-Saleh stated that everyone mentioned in the investigations, whether a government official or a prominent figure, will be brought in front of the investigation authorities in the Ministry of Interior, he will be referred to the Public Prosecution, to complete the procedures, if his involvement is proven, Arab Times said.On the other hand, MP Youssef Al-Fadhala, MP Abdel Wahab Al-Babtain and MP Dr Abdul Karim Al-Kandari of Kuwait called for publishing the names of the MPs and officers involved and called on the Anti-Corruption Commission to take action, the news added.