Tuesday, 16 June, 2020, 12:42 AM
Ex-Sylhet city mayor Kamran laid to rest

Published : Tuesday, 16 June, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 28

Before burial, the second namaz-e- janaza of former Sylhet mayor Badar Uddin

Before burial, the second namaz-e- janaza of former Sylhet mayor Badar Uddin

Former Sylhet City Corporation (SCC) Mayor Badar Uddin Ahmed Kamran died from coronavirus infection  at a hospital in the capital early Monday. He was 69.
He breathed his last at the Combined Military Hospital (CMH) , Dhaka at 2:30am, his son doctor Arman Ahmed Shiplu confirmed media around 3:30am.
He was buried at Manikpur Tila graveyard near his parent's grave following government guidelines, said his personal
assistant Badrul Islam.
Kamran, a member of the central executive committee of Awami League, was flown to CMH from Sylhet on June 7 after his physical condition deteriorated.
On June 5, the ex-mayor was found positive for Covid-19 and was admitted to Shahid Shamsuddin Ahmed Hospital in Sylhet the next day.
Earlier on May 27, his wife Asma Kamran tested corona positive.
The AL leader left behind wife, two sons, a daughter and a host of relatives and well-wisher to mourn at his death.
Badar Uddin Ahmed Kamran was the first elected mayor of Sylhet City Corporation and he was elected mayor twice.
The ambulance carrying Kamran's body reached his residence at Chhorarpar in  the city around 12:25pm.
The first namaj-e-janaza of Kamran held in Chhorarpar Jam-e-Mosque while the second one in the yard of Manikpur Tila graveyard.
President Abdul Hamid on Monday expressed profound shock at the death of Kamran and said people will always remember him for his contributions to development of Sylhet.
Kamran, also Awami League Central Working Committee (ALCWC) member, died of Covid-19 at Combined Military Hospital (CMH), Dhaka early Monday.
In a condolence message, President Abdul Hamid said the country lost a dedicated leader at his death.
Hamid prayed for eternal peace of the departed soul and conveyed deep sympathy to the bereaved family.
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina also expressed deep shock and sorrow at the death of Badar Uddin Ahmed Kamran.
In a condolence message, she said that Kamran will be lived in the heart of the mass people through his works.
The Prime Minister prayed for eternal peace of the departed soul and conveyed profound sympathy to the bereaved family.
Speaker Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury,Deputy Speaker Md Fazle Rabbi Miah MP and Chief Whip Nur-e-Alam Chowdhury and Deputy Leader of Parliament Syeda Sajeda Chowdhury also expressed thier deep shock at Kamran's death.    -UNB


