JS likely to reduce working days





Whip Abu Sayed Al Mahmud said Speaker

Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury is likely to reduce the number of working days considering the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Officials of parliament said many officials have tested positive for Covid-19.

They said 69 officials and employees have been infected till June 15.

The Advisory Working Committee of Parliament will take the final decision on the matter.

However, sources said Parliament to be adjourned till 10:30am as per news rules of business.

About the matter, Speaker Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury said the advisory working committee is yet to take the decision about reducing working days of the parliament session.









She further said the final decision would come after passage of the budget.





Due to increase in Coronavirus infections among ministers, lawmakers and government officials, the working days of the budget session of the parliament is likely to be reduced to 8 to 9 days from the scheduled 12 days.Whip Abu Sayed Al Mahmud said SpeakerShirin Sharmin Chaudhury is likely to reduce the number of working days considering the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.Officials of parliament said many officials have tested positive for Covid-19.They said 69 officials and employees have been infected till June 15.The Advisory Working Committee of Parliament will take the final decision on the matter.However, sources said Parliament to be adjourned till 10:30am as per news rules of business.About the matter, Speaker Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury said the advisory working committee is yet to take the decision about reducing working days of the parliament session.She further said the final decision would come after passage of the budget.