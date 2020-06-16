coronavirus update

bangladesh * 38 more die, total 1,209 * 3,099 newly infected, total 90,619 * Samples tested in 24 hours - 15,038 * Two more cops died World * Total active cases - 3,446,631 * Total deaths - 436,380

Published : Tuesday, 16 June, 2020 at 12:00 AM

Published : Tuesday, 16 June, 2020 at 12:00 AM Count : 13