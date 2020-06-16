Denying patients’ treatment at hospitals is criminal offence: HC





The court said patients' deaths due to negligence in providing treatment is a criminal offence and

directed the authorities concerned to take legal action if patients are denied treatment.

Responding to a writ petition, the virtual HC bench of Justice M Enayetur Rahim ordered the authorities concerned of the government to take proper legal action against those who are negligent in providing treatment to patients at hospitals.

The HC bench also ordered the authorities to ensure that no government or private hospital refuses treatment to any coronavirus infected patients.

It asked the government to strictly enforce the directives issued by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) on May 11 and 24 for ensuring treatment of patients at all government and private hospitals.

The HC directed the authorities concerned to inform the people through media how many beds of hospitals are vacant, when and how many beds will be vacant so that patients can easily get beds at the hospitals.

The court asked the health secretary and director general of DGHS to submit a report after complying with the directives to the court within 15 days.

Four Supreme Court lawyers -- AM Jamiul Hoque, MD Nazmul Huda, Md Mehdi Hassan and AKM Ehsanur Rahman -- collectively submitted the writ petition as a public interest litigation to the HC last week, seeking the court's directives upon the authorities concerned to take necessary measures so that all patients get services at the hospitals.















